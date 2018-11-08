×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Youngsters who could debut for India in 2019

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    08 Nov 2018, 13:34 IST

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match

After the introduction of the Indian Premier League, there has been a constant number of cricketers coming into the limelight. Many of the talented youngsters get noticed only through IPL. Players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya came into the national reckoning after performing well in the cash-rich league.

The Ranji season coupled with the IPL has given India some fantastic players which have been responsible for the team's dominance in recent times.

The Indian team has turned into a dynamic squad where a player is always kept on his toes. There are a number of options available for a position in the squad which creates a tight competition within the team. If an experienced player is also performing badly, the length of rope he is usually given has decreased right now due to constant production of young talent.

On that note, let us have a look at the list of three cricketers who are all set to wear the blue jersey next year. All of them have impressed in the domestic level and a national call-up is not far away.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is an exciting batsman in the domestic circuit
Shubman Gill is an exciting batsman in the domestic circuit

Probably, Shubman Gill is the most exciting youngster in Indian domestic circles after Prithvi Shaw. In the 2018 edition of the U-19 World Cup, Gill announced his entry with a consistent run of scores which made him the man-of-the-series. He was also among the top run-getters in the tournament.

Following his heroics in the World Cup, Gill was acquired by KKR for the 2018 edition of IPL. His opportunities were limited in the mega event and were mostly restricted to the lower middle-order. However, when given an opportunity to bat at the top of the order, he impressed many with his skills and class.

With his Ranji side Punjab, Gill has been consistent and played well during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy.

Gill will have an opportunity to make an impact in the Ranji season and next year's IPL which could solve India's search for a middle-order batsman to an extent. It would not be a surprise if he becomes a regular in India's ODI setup by the end of 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Mumbai Indians Team India Ishan Kishan Shubman Gill Indian team squad ICC World Cup 2019 Schedule
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
5 players who can captain India after Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
3 potential future Indian captains
RELATED STORY
A case for Rohit Sharma to bat at 4 in ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
3 youngsters who deserve a chance before the 2019 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why MS Dhoni could be prolonging his...
RELATED STORY
3 teams who can defeat India at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
The inspiring journey of Rohit Sharma
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 youngsters who have failed to live up to the hype
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us