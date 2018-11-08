3 Youngsters who could debut for India in 2019

After the introduction of the Indian Premier League, there has been a constant number of cricketers coming into the limelight. Many of the talented youngsters get noticed only through IPL. Players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya came into the national reckoning after performing well in the cash-rich league.

The Ranji season coupled with the IPL has given India some fantastic players which have been responsible for the team's dominance in recent times.

The Indian team has turned into a dynamic squad where a player is always kept on his toes. There are a number of options available for a position in the squad which creates a tight competition within the team. If an experienced player is also performing badly, the length of rope he is usually given has decreased right now due to constant production of young talent.

On that note, let us have a look at the list of three cricketers who are all set to wear the blue jersey next year. All of them have impressed in the domestic level and a national call-up is not far away.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is an exciting batsman in the domestic circuit

Probably, Shubman Gill is the most exciting youngster in Indian domestic circles after Prithvi Shaw. In the 2018 edition of the U-19 World Cup, Gill announced his entry with a consistent run of scores which made him the man-of-the-series. He was also among the top run-getters in the tournament.

Following his heroics in the World Cup, Gill was acquired by KKR for the 2018 edition of IPL. His opportunities were limited in the mega event and were mostly restricted to the lower middle-order. However, when given an opportunity to bat at the top of the order, he impressed many with his skills and class.

With his Ranji side Punjab, Gill has been consistent and played well during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy.

Gill will have an opportunity to make an impact in the Ranji season and next year's IPL which could solve India's search for a middle-order batsman to an extent. It would not be a surprise if he becomes a regular in India's ODI setup by the end of 2019.

