4 CSK players who are a part of Men's Hundred 2023

The Men's Hundred 2023 will entertain cricket fans in England after a thrilling Ashes series culminated in July. The Hundred started yesterday (August 1) with a battle between the Trent Rockets and Southern Brave. The competition features six other teams, namely Oval Invincibles, Northern Superchargers, Manchester Originals, Welsh Fire, London Spirit, and Birmingham Phoenix.

Cricketers from different parts of the world are competing in the Men's Hundred 2023. Since it is the tournament of England, the squads comprise majorly of English cricketers. Some overseas talents also signed up to play in this competition.

Four players, who won the IPL 2023 trophy with the Chennai Super Kings earlier this year, are playing in Men's Hundred right now. Here's a look at those four cricketers.

#1 Ben Stokes, Northern Superchargers

England's Test captain Ben Stokes is a part of the Northern Superchargers squad in Men's Hundred 2023. Stokes had a hectic last few months, where he played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, led England in the one-off Test against Ireland, followed by the five-match Ashes series.

Stokes informed the fans that he would go on a vacation after The Ashes ends. Hence, the Northern Superchargers have named Wayne Parnell as their captain for Men's Hundred 2023. It is unclear whether Stokes will play any matches in the tournament, but he is officially listed as a member of the Superchargers squad as of this writing.

#2 Moeen Ali, Birmingham Phoenix

Moeen Ali starred in Chennai Super Kings' championship win earlier this year. He chipped in with some important runs and vital wickets whenever CSK captain MS Dhoni looked at him. Ali would have been on a long break after the IPL ended, but the England team management requested him to come out of retirement and play in The Ashes.

The off-spin bowling all-rounder agreed and played in The Ashes 2023. However, after the series ended, Ali clarified that he would not come back to the red-ball format again. Ali is now slated to captain the Birmingham Phoenix side in Men's Hundred 2023.

#3 Mitchell Santner, Southern Brave

With the New Zealand cricket team being on a lengthy break, Mitchell Santner has been accepting a lot of offers from T20 leagues. He turned up for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 and then boarded a flight to the United States of America and represented the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket.

Santner will now head to the United Kingdom and play for the Southern Brave team in Men's Hundred 2023. The all-rounder will play under the captaincy of James Vince for Brave.

#4 Devon Conway, Southern Brave

Devon Conway is also a member of Southern Brave squad in Men's Hundred 2023. The wicket-keeper batter shared the dressing room with Mitchell Santner at CSK and TSK in the IPL and the MLC. He is also his teammate in the New Zealand cricket team.

Conway has been one of the most consistent batters in the shorter formats of the game. The left-handed batter will be keen to adjust his game to the 100-ball format and continue his top form.

