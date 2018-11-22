4 ex-RCB players who could return to the franchise for IPL 2019

The RCB could buy these players

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the most popular teams in the IPL. They have had star players from the first edition of the IPL and continue to do so. But for several reasons they have not been able to go the full distance even once and are often subjected to criticism for the lack of silverware.

The side has been led by Virat Kohli for several years now and the current Indian captain has evolved along with the franchise.

The side has not been able to find the right balance and struggled in the last season too. Owing to this, there is a possibility that the franchise might go back to some of its previous players. With the likes of Brendon McCullum and Sarfaraz Khan gone, the side has lost both experience and flair.

Corey Anderson and Chris Woakes were two all-round options, and although Marcus Stoinis has been brought in, the middle-order still looks a little fragile.

Here are four players who could be in the reckoning for a comeback:

#1 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat was in sensational form in 2017

The left-arm pacer is a changed man from the lanky rookie who debuted for India way back in 2010. He was a replacement for a one-off Test for Zaheer Khan, but made his re-entry into the Indian team properly only in 2017 after sporadic appearances in the middle.

He was on song during the 2017 season of the IPL while playing for the Rising Pune Supergiant under the captaincy of Steve Smith. He took 24 wickets from 12 games including a hat-trick.

Unadkat was bought for a whopping Rs. 11.5 crore by the Rajasthan Royals but couldn't create much buzz.

RCB have always required a death bowler and an improved Unadkat could be able to assist Umesh Yadav, who relies more on pace than movement.

