4 former RR stars whom Rajasthan Royals can hire as their next head coach

Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023. Despite having one of the strongest squads on paper, the inaugural champions finished fifth in the points table.

Fans had high hopes from RR after they made it to the final in the 2022 season. However, the Jaipur-based franchise let the fans down with their inconsistent performances in the league round of IPL 2023.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the Rajasthan Royals team owners are now looking for a head coach. Kumar Sangakkara will retain his position as the Director of Cricket Operations at RR, but the franchise wants a head coach as well.

On that note, here are four retired RR stars whom the team can consider for the position.

#1 Former Rajasthan Royals captain Shane Watson

2023 Australian Cricket Awards (Image: Getty)

Shane Watson was the face of the RR franchise for many years. The all-rounder starred in the team's triumph in the 2008 season. He was one of their biggest match-winners until they received a two-year suspension in 2015.

Watson recently left the Delhi Capitals coaching staff. Perhaps, the Royals can reach out to him and hire him as their head coach for IPL 2024.

#2 Mohammad Kaif

Middlesex v Rajasthan Royals - Twenty20 Charity Match (Image: Getty)

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif was also a member of the Rajasthan squad that won the IPL 2008 season. Kaif played a total of 17 matches for Rajasthan, scoring 217 runs.

After retirement, Kaif joined the Delhi Capitals as a coach. He left the position after IPL 2020 and retured to commentary. Kaif was invited by the Royals to watch the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad, wearing the RR jersey. The franchise seems to be on good terms with him and can ask him to become their head coach.

#3 Brad Hodge

Australia v Pakistan - ODI Series: Game 3 (Image: Getty)

Brad Hodge played 33 matches for RR, aggregating 639 runs at an average of 35.50. He is best remembered for his celebration, mocking Darren Sammy, after RR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the 2013 IPL playoffs.

Hodge has a lot of experience of coaching in the IPL. Under his guidance, the now-defunct Gujarat Lions topped the points table in their debut season itself in 2016. Besides, Punjab Kings assembled one of their strongest squads at the 2018 mega auction when Hodge was the head coach.

Considering his experience and past association with the franchise, Rajasthan Royals could hire Hodge as their head coach.

#4 Shaun Tait

Big Bash League - Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades (Image: Getty)

Former Australian speedster Shaun Tait has not worked as a coach in the IPL, but he has had stints with the Afghanistan and Pakistan men's cricket teams. Tait was one of the fastest bowlers in the world during his prime.

The likes of Ashish Nehra and Chris Silverwood have shown that pacers can achieve success in the position of head coach as well. With Kumar Sangakkara set to be retained as the Director, RR can think of bringing Tait in the team managemet as the head coach.