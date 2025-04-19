4 GT players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in DC ft. Ishant Sharma

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have been arguably the two most dominant teams in IPL 2025. They will face off in a highly anticipated encounter in Ahmedabad today (April 19).

Led by two relatively new captains, Shubman Gill and Axar Patel, GT and DC have combined to win nine out of their 12 matches. While DC are atop the points table with five wins in six outings, GT are third with four victories in six games.

Historically, the two franchises could not be more opposite to one another. GT have achieved incredible success in their three-year IPL tenure, winning the title in 2022 and finishing runners-up in 2023.

However, the same cannot be said about DC, still searching for an elusive title after 17 seasons. They have qualified for the final only once in league history in 2020.

GT and DC have previously faced off five times in the IPL, with the latter holding a slender 3-2 lead. The clash of the two in-form teams will also witness several former DC players now plying their trade for GT.

In this feature, we look at four players who formerly played for DC and are now part of the GT setup.

# 1 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma spearheaded the DC new-ball attack in 2023 and 2024 [Credit: Getty]

Delhi-born Indian pacer Ishant Sharma played for DC from 2019 to 2024. The 36-year-old played a massive role in DC's playoff qualification in 2019, with 13 wickets.

Ishant played only one game in DC's lone final appearance in 2020 and three matches the last time they qualified for the playoffs in 2021. The tall pacer, however, became a more integral part of the lineup in 2023 and 2024, combining for 20 wickets in 17 matches.

GT acquired him at the 2025 auction for ₹75 Lakhs. The pacer has thus far played in three games this season, picking up a solitary wicket.

# 2 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada will hope to replicate his success with DC for GT this season [Credit: Getty]

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada enjoyed his best IPL seasons with DC from 2017 to 2021. The 29-year-old picked up six wickets in his debut season with DC in 2017 but missed the following edition with injury.

However, he returned with a bang in 2019, finishing with 25 wickets in 12 matches and helping DC qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Rabada enjoyed his best IPL season in 2020, picking up 30 wickets in 17 matches and winning the Purple Cap. His heroics were central to DC advancing to their first and only IPL final.

Rabada added another 15 wickets in the 2021 IPL season, helping DC qualify for the playoffs a third consecutive time. The champion pacer then moved to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for three seasons before GT acquired him in the 2025 auction for ₹10.75 crores.

He played GT's first two outings and picked up a wicket in each game before leaving home for personal reasons. It remains unclear if and when Rabada will rejoin GT this season.

# 3 Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia's miraculous finishes for GT has made him a household name in the IPL [Credit: Getty]

Rahul Tewatia has been GT's designated finisher since joining the franchise in 2022. However, many may have forgotten that the 31-year-old was one of DC's lead spinners in his two seasons in 2018 and 2019.

With his leg-spin bowling, Tewatia picked up eight wickets in 13 outings across the two seasons at an impressive economy of just over seven. He moved to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2020 and has been used as a finisher with the bat since.

Tewatia's late-game heroics helped GT make back-to-back finals in 2022 and 2023, including a title in the former. He is still to make an impression for GT in the ongoing season, with only 30 runs in four innings.

# 4 Jayant Yadav

Like Ishant Sharma, off-spinner Jayant Yadav is another Delhi-born cricketer who previously played for DC. The 35-year-old started his IPL career with DC in 2015 and played four seasons for them.

However, Jayant was sparingly used by the franchise, playing only a combined 10 games across the 2015, 2016, and 2017 seasons. He did not play a single game in 2018.

Jayant picked up only four wickets during his DC tenure and moved to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019. He has been part of the GT setup since 2022 but has played only the solitary game for them in 2023.

