4 Indian players who could be valuable additions to BBL sides

Imagine Virat Kohli turning out at his favourite Australian ground for a T20 franchise

Aditya Joshi 03 Jun 2018

Time for some Indian recruits?

With the 2018 IPL being highlighted with performances from Indian cricketers and it oft happened that the uncapped locals outshone the overseas imports who the franchises spent so much from their purse to rope in. Even with India's success in the shortest format of the game in the international realm, the criticism about India not producing a lot of T20 specialist cricketers had always hovered.

Things turned around this year as the Indians dominated the scoring and wicket taking charts apart from the toppers, this sudden turn-around has its share of implications too. With reports emerging during the IPL about the possibility of the BCCI permitting Indian representation in the overseas franchise leagues. The next ICC World T20 will be held in 2020 in Australia and it would be an excellent opportunity for the Indian bench strength, as the national mainstays cannot participate due to their international fixtures, to partake in the Big Bash League and the imbibed experience can be of great help to their chances in the team as well as overall development as cricketers.

Here are four players whose involvement with particular BBL sides will make for exciting prospects.

Krunal Pandya- Perth Scorchers

From one of the best T20 clubs to another?

The Baroda all-rounder has gone from strength to strength each year, while 2016 was his breakout year owing to his exploits with the bat, in the following two seasons he became an important part of the Mumbai Indians set up by serving both as a front-line spinner and a batsman for all occasions. Last year, he was the Man-of-the-Match in the finals while this time around he had this best season with the ball, 12 wickets at an average of 23.66 striking once almost every 20 balls.

Since the Scorchers will be moving to the newly constructed Optus Stadium this year, a spinner like Krunal who relies on accuracy will be crucial given the nature of the pitch there. With Ashton Agar now a regular member of the white ball sides, Krunal is an excellent replacement for him in all the facades Agar excels in.