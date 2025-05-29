4 instances when the table-toppers didn’t make the final before IPL 2025 ft. Delhi Capitals

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, the teams that finished at the top of the table after the league stage have often gone on to play the finals. Finishing at the top gives teams two chances of making it to the finals, which has been made use of as well.

Ad

The most successful IPL teams, like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), who have five titles each, have also played the most finals. They have finished at the top of the table many times.

However, the league has also seen instances where teams finishing at the top of the table have been unable to reach the final, crashing to a disappointing end.

While these instances have been rare in 17 long years of the IPL, it has happened four times in the history of the league. That said, here are the four such instances when table toppers did not make the final before the IPL 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

#4 Delhi Capitals - 2009

Mumbai Sports And Fitness - Source: Getty

Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) are among the teams that have never won the IPL title to date. It seemed as though they had a shot at making the final and winning the trophy in the 2009 season.

Ad

They were the best team in the league stage, being consistent and dominant throughout. Delhi finished at the top of the table after the league stage, having won 10 out of their 14 matches, gathering 20 points.

They faced the Deccan Chargers in the semi-final, when there was no playoff system in the league. However, it ended in a heartbreak as Delhi suffered a six-wicket loss. They put up 153/8 on the board batting first, but the Deccan Chargers chased it down in just 17.4 overs.

Ad

#3 Delhi Capitals - 2012

CLT20 2012 Match 2 Group A - Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils - Source: Getty

Delhi Daredevils feature for the second time on this list. Once again, they had a brilliant run in the 2012 IPL season. They topped the table after the league stage that year and were again among the most consistent teams.

Ad

The Daredevils had won 11 out of their 16 matches that year, gathering 22 points with just five defeats. It appeared as though they were all set to make the final and lift their maiden trophy.

Delhi lost the first qualifier against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and ended up losing a closely battled contest by 18 runs. While they had another shot, they failed to make use of it. They faced another defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a massive margin of 86 runs to crash out of the tournament.

Ad

#2 Gujarat Lions - 2016

Gujarat Lions during 2016 IPL - Source: Gujarat Lions/FB

Gujarat Lions, who featured in the IPL in two seasons in 2016 and 2017, played excellent cricket in their very first season in 2016. They finished at the top of the table that year after the league stage.

Ad

They won nine out of their 14 matches and were at the top with 18 points. Gujarat faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first qualifier. In what was an intense game, they lost to RCB by four wickets.

They had to play the second qualifier, where they faced SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Gujarat Lions could not grab the second chance as well, as they were handed a four-wicket loss, failing to make the finals.

Ad

#1 Delhi Capitals - 2021

Delhi Capitals are on this list for the third time. This time around, it was the IPL 2021 season. After facing years of poor seasons, Delhi made a turnaround in 2021, where they went on to be the table toppers after the end of the league stage.

They had won 10 out of their 14 matches in the league stage and gathered 20 points. In the first qualifier, they were up against CSK, who beat the by fours wickets and two balls to spare in a close affair.

The second qualifier saw them play KKR. It was a low-scoring affair, which Kolkata went on to win by three wickets. Delhi suffered yet another heartbreak, failing to make it to the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More