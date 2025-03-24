4 LSG players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in DC ft. Rishabh Pant

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to clash with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 4 of IPL 2025 on Monday (March 24) in Visakhapatnam. Rishabh Pant will be seen leading the LSG side, while Axar Patel dons the leadership hat of DC.

Interestingly, Pant captained the Capitals in three out of the last four editions of the cash-rich league. Like Pant, there have been many LSG players who have represented the Delhi-based IPL franchise in the past.

However, many of them couldn't maintain their presence due to lackluster performances, retention policies, and team combinations. On that note, let's take a look at those four LSG cricketers who were once part of the Capitals setup.

#1 Mitchell Marsh

The Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh struggled with fitness during his stint with Delhi Capitals in the last cycle (2022-24) of IPL. During this phase, he scored 440 runs and picked up a solitary wicket in 21 games. Notably, Marsh could make only four appearances for DC in the 2024 edition due to the hamstring injury.

Marsh was bought by LSG for ₹3.4 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Thereafter, he struggled for form in the test series against India and was dropped from the XI. The 33-year-old recently missed the Champions Trophy due to lower back pain and dysfunction.

Mitchell Marsh has been cleared to play as a batter only for LSG in IPL 2025. It will be interesting to see whether he can finally have a significant impact on the team's standings.

#2 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 for DC. Pant shot to fame with his sensational form in the 2018 edition, where he smashed 684 runs at an average of 173.60. Impressing the team management about his caliber, Pant was inducted as DC's skipper ahead of the 2021 season in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer.

Pant captained DC until the 2022 season before he sustained a near-fatal road accident. After missing IPL 2023, he returned to lead DC in 2024 and emerged as the side's top-scorer with 446 runs.

However, due to the differences in opinion and the team's failure to reach the playoffs, DC decided to part ways with Pant. The southpaw scored 3,284 runs in 111 appearances for DC, with a solitary century and 18 fifties. He tasted victories on 24 out of 43 occasions as a skipper.

Rishabh Pant created history in the IPL 2025 auction, as LSG shelled out ₹27 crore to help him become the most expensive player in the tournament's history. With a new responsibility up his sleeve, Pant will look to continue his strong showing in the cash-rich league.

#3 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan's IPL debut came in 2017 for RCB, where he played a solitary game. The subsequent season saw him represent DC in six games and return with four wickets. Although, Avesh could make only single appearances each for the Capitals in the next two editions, he finished with 24 scalps in the 2021 season.

Thereafter, Avesh began his stint with LSG in 2022. He picked up a total of 26 wickets in 22 games until the 2023 season. In the last edition, the right-arm pacer picked up 19 wickets in 16 games for Rajasthan Royals.

LSG brought back Avesh Khan into the setup with a bid of ₹9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. However, he is likely to remain unavailable for the first few games due to a knee injury.

#4 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur represented three different franchises before making his debut for DC in IPL 2022. Although the bowling all-rounder bagged 15 wickets in 14 appearances, his expensive was on the higher side at 9.78. He was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2023 season.

Thakur bagged seven wickets at an economy of 10.47 and scored 113 runs in IPL 2023 and was released by KKR. He then returned to the CSK setup in 2024 and picked up five wickets in nine games. Due to dismal performances, Thakur was released by the Chennai-based franchise.

Although the 33-year-old went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, he has now got a chance to feature in the cash-rich league. The LSG team management inducted him into the squad as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan. The veteran pacer will lead the bowling attack for the side in the IPL 2025.

