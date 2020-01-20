4 most iconic crowd chants in Indian cricket

AJSP FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

India has always had vociferous crowds in its cricket stadiums

Watching a cricket match live is as much about atmosphere and crowd vibe as it is about the actual match. And there is no place better than an Indian stadium brimming with passionate fans. The colorful vibe of the fans and their creativity is at full display and their passion to get behind their team and favourite players just takes it up another level. Now with the advent of Bharat Army and more connected travelling fan base, the fans are bringing out new creative ways of getting behind their teams, which is especially aided by social media.

But it's not only now that fan chants at cricket stadium have become a thing. There have been several popular chants over the year that have resonated around the stadiums over the years. These chants carry a ton of emotions and memories and broke out at some of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history. Let's have a look at some of the most iconic chants.

4. Dhoni Dhoni

Amidst much speculation on his future, fans have been making known what their wishes are

This is one of the most popular chants nowadays, one that instinctively breaks out anywhere MS Dhoni goes. It breaks out nowadays even if he's not on the field and any of his replacements make a mistake. Dhoni's role in building the Indian team that dominates the world cricket today needs no explanation. And he is arguably the most popular cricketer in India currently. He has built his own loyal fan base that just adores him.

The 'thalaiva' gets a special reception specially at Chennai, his second home, having led CSK for 12 years. Whenever Dhoni has led India's chase with his explosive batting, chants have broken out both in jubilation and in expectation of more fireworks to come.

1 / 4 NEXT