Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    4 players Kings XI Punjab need to target for IPL 2019

    These players might help the Kings XI Punjab to challenge for the 2019 IPL title. But to what extent and who will they replace?

    Ashwan Rao
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 13:37 IST
    6.74K

    Kings XI Punjab
    Kings XI Punjab

    The Kings XI Punjab were off to a flying start this season and were at the top of the table during the first half of the 2018 IPL. They were almost certain of making it to the playoffs at one stage.

    However, their fortunes changed in the second half of the season and they finished at the No. 7 in the standings with just six wins out of their fourteen league games. Chris Gayle looked fantastic in the first half but his form gradually dwindled as the season progressed.

    It was KL Rahul and Andrew Tye's season all the way as they dominated the batting and bowling charts. But other notable players failed to step-up for Ashwin's men. Their middle-order comprising mainly of Indian players failed miserably. This mainly led to their downfall in addition to their domestic pace talents who were far from impressive.

    A more dependable middle-order batsman and a proven all-rounder could have made things easy for Punjab this season. But they had plenty of positives to take from this season. All they have to do now is to build a challenging squad for next season. Let us now look at four players whom they need to target next season.

    #4 Rovman Powell

    Rovman Powell
    Rovman Powell

    The big-hitting Jamaican is an ideal T20 player, who can score quick runs down the order as well as bowl useful medium-pace bowling. In the 2017 IPL, he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 30 lakhs during the auctions. Unfortunately, he did not get a chance to don the jersey for the entire season. 

    The Caribbean all-rounder made the headlines for his astonishing century against Ireland in the ICC 2019 World cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe (March 2018). Powell, who plays for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League has scored 401 runs in 23 innings at a strike-rate of 121.9.

    He has also taken seven wickets in 12 innings with his best figures being 2/36. With the Kings XI Punjab lacking a perfect fast-bowling all-rounder who can bat at the lower middle-order as well as contribute with pace bowling, Powell might the answer to their woes next season. He went unsold with a base price of INR 50 lakh at this year's auctions

    IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin Joe Root
    Page 1 of 4 Next
    IPL: 5 popular players you didn't know were once a part...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 4 Kings XI Punjab players who performed poorly...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab squad analysis
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab(KXIP) probable...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 key Indian players for Kings XI Punjab
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) probable...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 4 reasons why the Kings XI Punjab are...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP Match Prediction: Who will win the...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Have the King XI Punjab fallen out of love with...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: 5 Reasons why Kings XI Punjab lost...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018