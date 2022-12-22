4 players who participated in IPL 2022 Auction but will work as experts for IPL 2023 auction

The IPL 2023 Auction is less than 15 hours away. The countdown to the mini auction has started, and all the team owners have landed in Kochi for the event. This year, 405 players have made it to the final list of IPL 2023 Auction.

Fans will remember that the previous IPL Auction happened earlier this year on February 12 and 13. It was a mega-auction, where all 10 teams made some big signings. The cricket universe should not expect the same thing to be repeated at the IPL 2023 Auction because it is a mini auction with only a maximum of 87 players standing a chance to earn a contract.

Only 10 months have passed since the previous IPL Auction, but the following four names who went under the hammer at the mega auction will be seen working as cricket experts for the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction. Here is a list of those four players.

#1 Suresh Raina

Nicknamed Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina shockingly remained unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction. He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings team that lifted the IPL 2021 trophy in Dubai, but not a single team was willing to spend ₹2 crore for Raina's services at the auction.

Raina announced his retirement from domestic cricket and IPL a few months after IPL 2022 ended. He then participated in the Road Safety World Series and Abu Dhabi T10 League, winning both competitions.

Mr. IPL has now joined Jio Cinema as one of their expert panel members for the upcoming auction. It will be exciting to see Raina in a new role this year.

#2 Eoin Morgan

Trent Rockets Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred (Image: Getty)

Eoin Morgan was still an active international cricketer when the IPL 2022 Auction took place in February. In fact, he was the captain of England's white-ball teams. However, due to his poor batting form, Morgan went unsold at the mega auction.

A few months later, he decided to call it a day in his international career as well. While Morgan participated in the Abu Dhabi T10 and Men's Hundred 2022, he did not register himself for the IPL 2023 Auction. Like Raina, he has joined Jio Cinema as an expert.

#3 Robin Uthappa

Unlike Suresh Raina and Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa earned a contract at the IPL 2022 Auction. Chennai Super Kings re-signed him for the 2022 season, and Uthappa had a decent season as well. However, he decided to retire after IPL 2022.

Uthappa has made himself available for overseas leagues since retirement. As far as the IPL is concerned, he will work as an expert for Jio Cinema in IPL 2023.

#4 Aaron Finch

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



Catch the excitement from the auction, LIVE:

Friday, 23 Dec | 1 PM | Star Sports



#AuctionStar Meet the experts providing analysis for every minute of the action for you!Catch the excitement from the auction, LIVE:Friday, 23 Dec | 1 PM | Star Sports Meet the experts providing analysis for every minute of the action for you!Catch the excitement from the auction, LIVE:Friday, 23 Dec | 1 PM | Star Sports#AuctionStar https://t.co/FboCjZU1FL

Australian T20I captain Aaron Finch remained unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction, but the Kolkata Knight Riders later signed him as a replacement. Finch is not a part of the upcoming auction, but he will join Star Sports as a cricket expert for the show.

Along with Finch, the likes of Tom Moody, Simon Katich and Ian Bishop are a part of the English panel for Star Sports.

Poll : 0 votes