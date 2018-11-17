×
4 positions RCB should look to focus on in the auctions

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
425   //    17 Nov 2018, 12:27 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most followed teams in the IPL. Although they have come close to the trophy many times, they have always faltered from winning their maiden trophy.

RCB has failed to reach the playoffs in the previous two editions and hence that has increased the pressure on them. They have struggled with their team balance which they will be looking to set straight for the upcoming season.

After they announced their list of released players on November 15th, RCB still has a few vacancies in the squad which they need to fill in order to compete for the title in 2019. Let us find out more about them.

#4 Leg Spinner

Chahal will need backup considering his World Cup duties
Chahal will need backup considering his World Cup duties

Yuzvendra Chahal has by far been the best right-hand wrist spinner in India since the past few seasons. He has grown on to become one of the best spinners in the world. Hence, he will be a crucial element to the Indian squad at the World Cup. Therefore, there could be concerns regarding his full availability for RCB.

Also, RCB would need more than 1 leg-spinner in certain games. Following the release of Murugan Ashwin, RCB could be in the auction to sign one more wrist spinner. They could re-sign the Tamil Nadu player or scout for other options in the market.


1 / 4 NEXT
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
