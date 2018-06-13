Top 4 bargain buys by CSK over the seasons.

These 4 players have been instrumental in CSK's success over the years.

CSK is one of the most successful teams in IPL history.

Chennai Super Kings are unarguably the most celebrated team in IPL history. Led by a talismanic captain MS Dhoni, CSK has lifted the IPL trophy thrice in the 11 editions held.

Every auction, amidst the extravaganza there are some value purchases. Chennai Super Kings are well known for the bargain buys they made over the seasons. A bargain buy is a term used to describe players who were bought for a lower price and exceeded our expectations.

It started right from the 1st auction when they bought the likes of Raina, Matthew Hayden, and Stephen Fleming for an affordable price. They have mastered the art of bringing in, players for a low price and assembling them as big stage players.

Here in this article, we take a look at some of the players who were labeled bargain buys.

#4 Lungi Ngidi

Lungisani Ngidi, together with Kagiso Rabada, is the face of South Africa's perspective bowling attack. A tall, imposing paceman, Lungi Ngidi can reach speeds in the 140s kph and is as comfortable opening the bowling as he is at the death, making him one of South Africa's most promising prospect.

Ngidi made his Test debut against India at Centurion in January 2018, coming in for Dale Steyn, who had injured his heel. He finished with the perfect script, impressing everyone with his pace, hostility, and attitude.

Lungi made his T20 debut in January 2017 and was named the player of the match. CSK bought Lungisani Ngidi for his base price of INR 50 lakh and was quite impressive in his debut IPL season.

Ngidi continues to be a key component of South Africa's limited overs blueprint, especially with the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales in 2019. Ngidi is labeled as the best bargain buy this season as he was quite impressive in the death.