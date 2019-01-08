4 problems Mumbai Indians need to address in order to put on a better show in IPL 2019

Mumbai Indians is one of the consistent performers of IPl winning three titles in the past six years

Mumbai Indians have been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL history. They have been one of the only two teams to win IPL thrice, the other being Chennai Super Kings. They had won the title in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Mumbai Indians have been always strong on the paper. Their team has a good combination of young and experienced player and most of them have lived up to their potential.

However, this alone cannot be the reason for the successful IPL history. We have seen this with RCB, who always have had a good team on paper, but have never won the title. So what is the reason for these good performances?

The reason for their good show has been their ability to find the right combination for each season, revolving mainly around their skipper Rohit Sharma and bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The franchise has shown trust in the core players, which has allowed the players to play freely, without worrying about being dropped from the squad.

However, the last season was very disappointing for the former champions. They failed to qualify for the playoffs. The main reason for the failure was the failure of their core players, especially Rohit Sharma, who failed to score 300+ in a season for the first time in his IPL career.

The team has all the ability to recover this season. Rohit Sharma has been in good form since his disappointing 2017 IPL season. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya have been good as well.

Let us take a look a some of the problems that Mumbai Indians would need to address in order to put on a better show in the upcoming season.

