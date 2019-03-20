4 IPL Records That Will Never Be Broken

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 172 // 20 Mar 2019, 20:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli scored a scintillating hundred with stitches in his hand against Kings XI Punjab

The IPL is undoubtedly the most popular league in the world. When the annual T20 extravaganza begins every year, the entire cricketing world shifts their gaze to the IPL.

From Brendon McCullum’s belligerent 158 that set the IPL ablaze, to Sohail Tanvir’s 6/14 that rocked the Chennai Super Kings, to Chris Gayle’s murderous 175 that blew away the Pune Warriors outfit, to that match in the 2016 edition, where Virat Kohli scored a scintillating hundred with stitches in his hand, and finally the 19 runs that the legendary MS Dhoni plundered in the last over against Kings XI Punjab, the IPL has thrown up several iconic moments that will be etched in the minds of cricket fans forever.

In this article, we look at 4 IPL records that will never be broken…

#1 Highest Individual Score - Held By Chris Gayle

A tornado called Chris Gayle pulverised the Pune Warriors outfit with a brutal performance

If a team scores 175 runs in 20 overs, then it would be considered a good total that can be defended. But then, on the 23rd of April 2013, a tornado called Christopher Henry Gayle pulverised the Pune Warriors outfit with a brutal performance. Gayle faced 66 balls, and scored 175 runs, but that's not all!

Out of the 175 runs that he scored, 154 runs were through fours and sixes. His 175 propelled RCB to 263 runs and enabled them to crush the Pune outfit by 130 runs.

Now, there are only 120 balls in an innings in T20 cricket, and even if a batsman faces close to 60 to 70 balls in an innings, it is highly unlikely for them to come anywhere close to Gayle’s score.

This record of the Jamaican powerhouse will stand the test of time.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement