Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is one of the biggest names in the IPL. The veteran is among the most successful leaders in the league as well, guiding CSK to five IPL titles.

Ad

Under MS Dhoni, CSK have become one of the most successful franchises in the history of the tournament. While he is no longer leading the team, he is set to don the yellow colors once again this season.

Dhoni was retained by the franchise under the 'uncapped category' for ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The former Indian captain will continue to play a key role for the franchise as a batter and wicketkeeper.

Ad

Trending

CSK will aim for a record sixth IPL title as they begin their campaign this season. They will host arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

There are a few records that MS Dhoni can break in IPL 2025 and will have his eyes on. Let us look at four such records that the CSK legend can break in this IPL season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

4 records MS Dhoni can break in IPL 2025

#4 First player to reach 100 not outs in IPL

MS Dhoni is known to come at the back end and finish the innings in the IPL. His average of 39.12 down the order reflects his ability to remain unbeaten for his side.

Dhoni is the batter with the most number of not outs in the IPL, doing so 95 times from 229 innings so far. His CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja is second with 76 not outs. That said, if Dhoni manages to remain not out at least five times in the 2025 season, he will become the first player to reach 100 not outs in IPL history.

Ad

#3 First to reach 200 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in IPL

MS Dhoni is also known for his sharp mind and skills behind the stumps. He has taken several catches and has affected lightning-fast stumpings as a wicketkeeper. Even in the IPL, he is the wicketkeeper with the most dismissals (190).

The former CSK captain needs only 10 more dismissals to become the first wicketkeeper in the history of the IPL to reach 200 dismissals. Among active wicketkeepers in the league, Rishabh Pant comes second but is way behind at 95 dismissals.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Oldest wicketkeeper to score a fifty in the IPL

The veteran CSK star can become the oldest wicketkeeper-batter in the history of the league to score a fifty. MS Dhoni is 43 years old.

At present, former wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist holds this record. He slammed an unbeaten 85 against RCB in 2013 when he was 41 years old. Therefore, a half-century will help Dhoni break this record as well.

#1 MS Dhoni can become the leading run-scorer for CSK in IPL

Ad

MS Dhoni has amassed 4669 runs for CSK, having played 16 seasons for the franchise in the IPL. At the moment, former batter and another CSK legend, Suresh Raina, is the leading run-scorer for the franchise with 4687 runs.

Dhoni is not far away from overtaking Raina. The right-hander needs only 19 runs to go past Raina's tally and become the leading run-scorer for CSK in the history of the cash-rich league. He can further add to his legacy as a CSK player after already having led them to five IPL titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback