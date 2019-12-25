5 Aussies who would've done well in the Indian Premier League

An IPL season is incomplete without an imposing Australian international. These Islanders have been a constant variable very proportionate to the gradual growth of the most viewed domestic cricket league.

The very first title was won under the leadership of a veteran Aussie (Shane Warne) when he led a young Rajasthan Royals squad with sheer grit and expertise. Adam Gilchrist repeated the same feat with Deccan Chargers next year and David Warner kept the Australian ensign furling in 2016 when he guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden title. Now the tournament just cannot do without names like Steven Smith, Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell. These Kangaroos have found a home in the Indian stadiums while entertaining everyone related to the league.This year again the highest bid in the auctions was for an Aussie fast bowler- Pat Cummins, who went for a whopping ₹15.5 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

On one hand where the Australians did considerably well in the auctions (better than the Indian players), there were some who couldn't find any bids. That list includes big names like James Faulkner, Shaun Marsh, Adam Zampa, Moises Henriques, Mathew Wade and so many more. These players have proved their mettle but couldn't make it to the 2020 edition of the IPL.

However, as one speaks of the ascent of players from the southern island, one cannot miss some other heroes who never debuted in the league but could have done well.

#1 Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon

The 32 year old off-spinner has been a rare asset in Australia's spin dynasty that includes names like Shane Warne and Clarrie Grimmett. Nathan Lyon is a regular face in the whites and it will not be wrong to say that his limited overs statistics don't do justice to his significance in any format. In fact, Nathan made it to the big stage only after phenomenal performances in the 2010–11 KFC Twenty20 Big Bash where he represented the Redbacks. Lyon lead the wicket-taker charts by claiming 11 wickets and eventually contributed to a title winning campaign. He represents the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League and has 36 wickets in 27 matches to his name at an impressive economy rate of 6.89 rpo.

Despite all these numbers, no IPL franchise bid for the No.67 in the previous season. However, Nathan Lyon could be useful on slower tracks like those in Delhi and Chennai, where the ball spins. His six-hitting abilities in the fag end is just a bonus only if Chennai Super Kings or Delhi Capitals ever pay heed.

#2. Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott.

Hailing from a family of fast bowlers (father-Craig McDermott, elder brother-Alister McDermott) Ben McDermott changed paths to become a blistering top-order batsman with part-time wicket-keeping skills.The 25 year old made his case by amassing 480 runs in 15 matches for the Hobart Hurricanes in the previous season of the Big Bash League. His 52-ball-114-run knock (in 2016-17) helped his side chase a mammoth 222-run target and can be called his best T20 knock. Ben's purple patch has resulted in him scoring a good amount of runs at a brisk speed consistently. The youngest McDermott has enough on his resume to prove his limited over prowess and was expected to make a name in the Indian Premier League too where he posted himself at a Rs 50 lakh base price.

But to every pundits' surprise Ben McDermott's 973 BBL runs in 38 matches at a more-than-average strike rate of 131.31 didn't see any bids and the young Australian went unsold. He could be a wise buy for any team looking for a top-quality reliable batsman in the top order or even in the middle order.

#3. Peter Siddle

Peter Siddle

The 'Dermie' at 35 (age), has reached the last run-ups of a glorious career but is yet to bowl his 50th T20 ball at the international level. Peter Siddle is an energetic workhorse, a bowler who knows nothing but the road to success via sheer hard work. Siddle has claimed 221 Test wickets in 67 matches at a mind-blowing economy rate of 2.92 rpo. The Australian fast bowler can swing the white ball at a decent pace which makes him any captain's go-to man.

Peter Siddle has claimed 22 wickets in 28 outings for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. His economy rate in the Australian tournament has been impressive (6.8 rpo). Genuine fast bowlers have always been in demand in a league that boasts names like Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

#4. Ashton Agar

Ashton Agar

The Melbourne-based bowling all-rounder can be considered the most ideal successor for Nathan Lyon out of the current Australian spin lot. Since his debut in the Big Bash League, Agar has not only impressed the selectors with his slow left-arm orthodox bowling, but has also been very handy with the bat.

The Perth Scorchers' supporters first think of Ashton's terrific catch against Sydney Sixers in the fourth season, when anybody mentions the 26 year old's name. Agar's strength is not taking quick wickets but building pressure,enough to set batsman up. He boasted an economy rate of 5.74 rpo in 9 matches during the seventh edition of the league.Last season, this bowling all-rounder gave away only 138 runs in the 120 balls he bowled for the Scorchers.

Even with such unbelievable statistics in the 20-over format Agar didnt find any buyers in the IPL auctions 2020. His base price was just Rs 50 lakhs but no franchise paid enough heed to this talented 26-year-old cricketer who could have helped them defend low totals by bowling.

#5. Xavier Doherty

Xavier Doherty

The last time this 37-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler took the field it was November 2013, Australia playing a bilateral series against India. Doherty has represented his country in 11 twenty-over games and has claimed 10 wickets. Xavier came into limelight when he played for Tasmania in domestic ODI games and won the state's one day player of the year. His four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in 2010 helped him reach peak.

Doherty has been a 50-over specialist for Australia and his accuracy and variations have been handy in many victories.

Melbourne Renegades have optimally utilized Doherty's services in the Big Bash League. The spinner has claimed 30 wickets in 34 tournaments with a decent strike rate. IPL seasons have seen foreign spinners like Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Rashid Khan and so many more make significant contributions in the middle overs. Xavier Doherty could also be an impact player if he played in the league.