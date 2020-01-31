5 Australian players to watch in the 2020 IPL

Australian cricket has always had a relatively strong relationship with the IPL. Indeed, it would be fair to say that it was the IPL that helped Cricket Australia implement the successful Big Bash League tournament. The likes of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell have played over 15 seasons between them, and others, such as Steve Smith and Aaron Finch have healthy amounts of experience in the competition.

With 15 Australians set to take part in this year's edition of the tournament, it is clear that Australians may have a decisive say on which teams are successful.

With this in mind, here's a list of five Australian players who could have an outstanding tournament. This may be due to a variety of reasons, from form to experience, but it is clear that all players on this list have an excellent amount of skill and talent in the shortest format.

#1 Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders

Australia v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 2

Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history at the auction for the 2020 edition of the tournament, going for an exhilarating Rs 15.5 Crore. This shows just how much Pat Cummins' stock has risen over the past couple of years. He's become the best Test bowler in the world while also performing admirably in the shorter formats, both domestically and internationally.

It must be stated, however, that Cummins hasn't always had successful IPL tournaments. In his first four matches, over the course of two seasons, Cummins was only able to claim two wickets. This may be due to injury problems or even a lack of experience, and in 2017 when Cummins was able to string together a decent run of games, the quick bowler took 15 wickets at an admirable economy rate of just over 8.

With his injury issues appearing to be behind him, and over two years as a regular in all formats for his country, Cummins certainly has the ability to make himself worth the investment. With pace, skill and two years of top form behind him, Cummins is ready to finally take the IPL by storm.

