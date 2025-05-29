5 batters who finished with less than 10 runs in IPL 2025 ft. Moeen Ali

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is now down to the business end with the playoffs set to begin on Thursday, May 29. 70 matches in the league stage have been completed with four teams - Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluu (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Mumbai Indians (MI) - having qualified for the playoffs.

There have been some spectacular performances from players throughout the season. Particularly with the bat, several stars as well as upcoming youngsters have lit the stage with swashbuckling performances in this year's IPL.

However, there have also been some batters who have just been unable to get going with the bat. While the opportunities may have been less, there are also batters who have scored less than ten runs in the league this season.

Having said that, let us take a look at five batters who actually finished with less than ten runs with the bat in IPL 2025.

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

South African batting all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was signed as a replacement for injured Brydon Carse by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 season for ₹75 lakh.

However, Mulder played only one game in the entire season for SRH this year. He featured in their game against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam. Playing as an impact sub, Mulder coulkd make just nine runs off 11 balls, hitting one boundary.

As the right-hander did not feature in any other game, he ended the season scoring just nine runs with the bat as SRH failed to make the playoffs.

#4 Donovan Ferreira

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

South African batter Donovan Ferreria was a part of the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025 season. He was acquired for ₹75 lakh during the mega auction.

Donovan Ferreira also featured in just one match for Delhi in the entire season this year. He played against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad and also came in as an impact sub.

His stay at the crease was short-lived as he faced just three balls before being dismissed for just one run.

Wicket-keeper batter Robin Minz is a part of Mumbai Indians (MI). He was brought by the franchise for ₹65 lakh during the mega auction. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter has played only two matches so far this season. Although MI are in the playoffs, he is unlikely to play another game this year.

Minz featured in Mumbai's games against Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He scored three runs each in both the games, failing to put up any significant performance.

From two matches, the wicket-keeper batter thus only made six runs from 15 balls overall.

#2 Rovman Powell

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Hard-hitting West Indian Rovman Powell was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹1.5 crore during the mega auction. However, he featured in just two games for the defending champions this season, who failed to make the playoffs.

Powell featured against PBKS and DC. He did not bat against Punjab but got an opportunity to bat against DC. He made five runs from as many deliveries against Delhi.

The right-hander struck just one boundary, being among the renowned players who scored less than ten runs this IPL season.

Kolkata Knight Riders Starts Off Their IPL 2025 Season With Practice Session - Source: Getty

Seasoned all-rounder Moeen Ali, purchased for ₹2 crore by KKR at the mega auction, is the only player on this list to have played more than two games in this year's IPL.

Moeen played six matches for KKR this season, twice against Rajasthan Royals (RR), and one each against SRH, CSK, and GT. Out of the six games however, he got an opportunity to bat in just two matches. He did not return for the resumption of the league after it was suspended temporarily for a week.

Moeen made five runs against RR the first time around and was dismissed for a duck against GT. Thus, he ended the season with just five runs overall.

