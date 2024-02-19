5 best knocks in ILT20 2024 ft. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

The recently concluded ILT20, held in the United Arab Emirates, had a lot in store for the players, officials and spectators involved.

The MI Emirates defeated the Dubai Capitals away by 45 runs in the final on Sunday and reinforced the fact that the league was finally inching closer to becoming one of the finest in the world.

The league saw some stellar action from batters from all participating teams, and that is what held it in good stead with viewership across the world. In this listicle, we bring to you the top five knocks in the tournament.

#1 Andries Gous - 95*

Andries Gous' stellar unbeaten 95 against the Desert Vipers came in handy for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders when they were chasing an imposing total of 165. He took just 50 balls to score these runs and included five boundaries and seven sixes in his knock.

Gous remained unbeaten till the end as the Knight Riders chased the runs down quite comfortably. Michael Pepper and Laurie Evans played second fiddle to him in the run chase.

#2 Johnson Charles - 91

Big West Indian Johnson Charles comes second on this list with the imposing 91 he scored for the Sharjah Warriors against Dubai Capitals.

Chasing 171 to win, the Warriors managed to do so quite comfortably owing to Charles' knock, which came off 51 balls and included eight boundaries and six sixes.

Known for hitting the ball hard and a long way, Charles provided the Warriors with a lot of quality at the top of the order, and he came good in this game.

#3 Muhammad Waseem - 89*

UAE opener Muhammad Waseem, who plied his trade for the MI Emirates in this tournament, comes third on this list thanks to the unbeaten 89 he scored against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on January 28 in Abu Dhabi.

This too came in a run chase, and Waseem played a vital role in helping the team win that game when they were set an imposing target of 189 by their opponents. Waseem's ability to pierce the infield in the powerplay sets him apart from his colleagues and competitors.

#4 Alishan Sharafu - 82*

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' Alishan Sharafu comes fourth on this list due to the unbeaten 82 he scored against Desert Vipers in Abu Dhabi on January 27.

Quite funnily, this too came when the Knight Riders were chasing the total set to them by the Vipers in this game. Coming in at No.3, Sharafu scored his runs in just 47 balls, striking at an impressive rate of 174. His knock included four sixes and a whopping eleven boundaries in total.

#5 Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 81

The fifth-ranked score on this list, by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, also came during a run chase. The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter, who plies his trade for the Dubai Capitals, scored these runs in a game against MI Emirates on January 20. His 81 came off just 39 balls at a strike rate of 207.69, including eight boundaries and four sixes.

Gurbaz opened the innings with David Warner, and after the latter's departure, joined hands with Jake Fraser-McGurk to chase the total of 160 set to them by their opponents at the DSC Ground in Dubai.

