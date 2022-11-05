5 best Virat Kohli celebrations on the field that define his character

Virat Kohli is the most-followed cricketer on earth, with more than 200 million Instagram users following him on the platform. The star Indian batter turned 34 today, and wishes have poured in for him from different parts of the world from his fans, friends, family members, teammates, and opponents.

One of the main reasons why Kohli is loved so much is because he has always been honest in his career. He has never shied away from speaking his mind or expressing his emotions on the field.

Fans have always enjoyed his celebrations on the field. Back in 2011, he was asked in an interview with ESPNCricinfo about his aggressive celebrations, to which he replied:

"I have learnt that when you achieve something, it's to be happy about. I don't have to be angry."

Speaking of Kohli's celebrations, in this listicle, we will look at his five best on-field celebrations.

#1 The Captain Romantic

During India's tour of England in 2018, Kohli ended his drought of Test hundreds on English soil by smashing two hundreds during the series. He ended the five-match Test series as the highest run-getter from both teams.

After completing his hundred during the series, Kohli blew a flying kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma, who was cheering for him from the stands.

#2 Virat Kohli's celebration after a hundred against Punjab Kings

Pari @BluntIndianGal On this day in 2016, Virat Kohli scored century with 8 stitches in hand in a 15 over match and became only player to score 4 centuries in single edition of IPL. On this day in 2016, Virat Kohli scored century with 8 stitches in hand in a 15 over match and became only player to score 4 centuries in single edition of IPL. https://t.co/EDt0XtDlm9

IPL 2016 was the best season of Kohli's career. He smacked four centuries in the tournament that year, but the most special one was the 113-run knock he played against the Punjab Kings in a rain-marred game.

Rain shortened the game to 15-overs-a-side. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) received an invitation to bat first, and Kohli played a once-in-a-lifetime knock against the Kings that night. He raced to 113 runs off 50 balls despite having eight stitches on his hand.

Soon after completing his ton, Kohli took off his helmet, kept his bat down and showed the world that he achieved this feat despite having stitches on his hand.

#3 Virat Kohli's celebration with Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan made his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2015 and made an instant impact. He played some fantastic knocks for the team, which impressed even Virat Kohli.

Although Kohli was the Indian captain then, he bowed down to a young and inexperienced player like Sarfaraz after his 21-ball 45* against the Rajasthan Royals.

#4 Kohli's celebration with Chris Gayle

Shashank @CRICpunshea Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chris Gayle of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate after winning #Cute http://t.co/AknSXu66 Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chris Gayle of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate after winning #Cute http://t.co/AknSXu66

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore star Chris Gayle formed a good bond with Virat during their time together at RCB. Fans have always enjoyed their celebrations and dance moves on the field.

Whenever they crossed a milestone while batting together, they would perform their trademark celebrations (picture above).

#5 Kohli's cradle celebration

Cricketeer @by_cricketeer Virat Kohli Cradle Celebration Virat Kohli Cradle Celebration 🎉 https://t.co/NoqHkYzhWG

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have one daughter, Vamika Kohli. She was present at the venue during India's away ODI series against South Africa earlier this year.

During the series, when Kohli hit a half-century, he looked towards his family members and celebrated in a cradle style, dedicating the 50 to his daughter.

