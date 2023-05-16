5 biggest disappointments for SRH in IPL 2023

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were knocked out of the playoff race in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 following their 34-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, May 15.

Bowling first after winning the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, SRH did a reasonable job of restricting GT to 188/9 despite Shubman Gill’s ton as Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed figures of 5/30.

However, SRH's batting flopped again as they managed only 154/9 in reply. It could have been far worse as Hyderabad had lost seven wickets for 59 runs, but Heinrich Klaasen’s 64 significantly reduced the margin of defeat.

SRH have won only four of their 12 matches and are languishing in the ninth position in the points table. They still have two matches to go, but can now only play for pride in what has been another poor season.

As Hyderabad reflect on their shortcomings, we look at five players who have been the biggest disappointments for the franchise in IPL 2023.

#5 Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik (Pic: iplt20.com)

After an excellent IPL 2022 season in which he claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches and also went on to make his India debut, there were very high expectations from Umran Malik. However, IPL 2023 has proved to be a rather underwhelming one for the fast bowler.

In seven matches, he has claimed only five wickets at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 10.35. The potency, which made him a force to reckon with last year, has been missing.

Malik hasn’t played a single game for the franchise since April 29, with head coach Brian Lara citing lack of form as the reason.

#4 Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi has managed only one half-century in IPL 2023. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Rahul Tripathi has shown glimpses of his ability in IPL 2023. But his performances have been well below his and SRH’s expectations. The aggressive right-handed batter’s numbers in the edition are proof of the same.

The 32-year-old has featured in all 12 matches that Sunrisers Hyderabad have played in IPL 2023. However, he has managed only 258 runs at an average of 23.45 and a strike rate of 128.36.

Tripathi’s only half-century in the ongoing edition came against Punjab Kings (PBKS) when he smacked an unbeaten 74 off 48 balls as SRH chased 144. The impressive knock featured 10 fours and three sixes.

SRH needed more of the same in the other games, but it never came.

#3 Aiden Markram

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram (Pic: iplt20.com)

There were high hopes from skipper Aiden Markram after he led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to victory in the inaugural SA20.

The captain led from the front with some stellar performances. However, IPL presents a challenge of a completely different level and, unfortunately for SRH, Markram has failed to deliver.

In 11 matches, he has scored 217 runs at an average of 21.70 and a strike rate of 127.65. Like Tripathi, Markram also has only one fifty to show for his efforts, which came when he scored 50 off 26 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The knock was more of a flash in the pan as the South African batter has struggled to live up to expectations.

#2 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has failed to register a half-century in IPL 2023. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Some eyebrows were raised when Punjab Kings released Mayank Agarwal after just one poor season ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

PBKS’ loss seemed to be SRH’s gain as they purchased the proven performer for ₹8.25 crore at the mini-auction. Like most other big batters, though, Agarwal has also had a forgettable season.

In nine matches, the right-handed batter has managed only 187 runs at a poor average of 20.78 and an equally disappointing strike rate of 114.02.

Agarwal has just not looked in any sort of rhythm at all. The franchise kept backing him, but he could not repay the faith, managing a highest score of 49.

#1 Harry Brook

Harry Brook has been a major disappointment. (Pic: iplt20.com)

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Harry Brook has been one of the biggest disappointments of IPL 2023. He has made the news more for his bizarre statements than his batting.

Purchased at the auction for a whopping ₹13.25 crore, Brook has totaled a mere 163 runs in nine matches at an average of 20.38 and a strike rate of 121.64. After an underwhelming start, Brook raised SRH’s hopes with a scintillating 100* off 55 balls against KKR.

It was back to square one, though, as Brook managed only 34 runs in his next five innings. He was dropped from the playing XI for good after consecutive ducks against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata.

