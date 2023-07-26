5 biggest Kieron Pollard sixes

West Indian batter Kieron Pollard once again reminded the world of his six-hitting prowess in the Major League Cricket (MLC) clash against the Seatle Orcas at Morrisville on Tuesday, July 25.

Captaining the MI New York (MINY) in the inaugural MLC 2023, Pollard smashed three maximums, including the longest one of the season, in his blistering knock of 34 from 18 deliveries. His second six off the bowling of Cameron Gannon registered a humongous 110 meters, drawing oohs and aahs from the crowd.

The 36-year-old has been among the most sought-after cricketers in league cricket for his effortless ease in hitting sixes and the ability to finish games with the bat. Coming into prominence after his heroics for his local side Trinidad and Tobago in the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2010, Pollard has since been one of the most feared middle-order batters in white-ball cricket.

Although Kieron Pollard has plenty of international experience, his reputation has grown exponentially higher courtesy of his match-winning performances in the various T20 leagues.

Pollard has smashed 234 sixes in his international career and an astounding 812 big ones in other T20s for different franchise teams. The big-hitter also weaved his magic to Indian fans in his 13-year IPL career, playing for the Mumbai Indians. The West Indian was a vital cog in their five IPL titles, scoring almost 3,500 runs at an incredible strike rate of 147.

Pollard also has the seventh most sixes in IPL and the third most in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history. His 812 sixes are also second all-time in overall T20s, behind only fellow West Indian Chris Gayle.

As we look ahead to more of Kieron Pollard's big hits in the MLC playoffs, let us run down memory lane and look at the five biggest sixes of the West Indian giant.

#1 105-meter vs SRH, IPL 2021

Kieron Pollard's longest-recorded six of the IPL came in the 2021 season against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The big West Indian smoked a 105m six off Afghanistan mystery spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

It was the first ball of the 17th over when Pollard muscled a pull well over the deep mid-wicket boundary to kickstart a rampaging finish for MI. He scored a crucial 35* off 22 deliveries to help Mumbai post a competitive total of 150/5 in their 20 overs.

The total proved to be more than enough on a difficult pitch, resulting in Pollard being adjudged the Player of the Match.

The 2021 season was one of Pollard's best with the MI, scoring almost 250 runs at a strike rate of 148.50 with 16 sixes.

#2 103-meter vs CSK, IPL 2021

One of Kieron Pollard's best T20 knocks came later in the 2021 season against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In an improbable run chase of 219, the West Indian scored a sensational 87* off just 34 deliveries, including a humungous 103-m six off Shardul Thakur.

The 36-year-old was starting to tee off when Thakur bowled a slot ball to begin the 15th over. Pollard belted a massive hit straight down the ground that propelled an incredible climax to the contest.

Coming in with 139 runs needed off 62 balls, Pollard steered MI home in a thrilling last-ball finish to stun MS Dhoni and Co.

#3 Statement six off Shaun Tait, CL T20 2010/11

Kieron Pollard smashed a quickfire 36 for MI in the CL T20 2010/11.

Kieron Pollard's earliest signature moment came for the Mumbai Indians in the 2010/11 Champions League T20 game against South Australia at Durban.

Batting first, MI were in a strong position at 155/5 in 18 overs when express pacer Shaun Tait bowled a pacy bouncer in the second ball of the penultimate over. Kieron Pollard anticipated the delivery and got into a great position to send the ball deep into the mid-wicket stands.

Tait was considered among the fastest bowlers in the world, yet the West Indian power-hitter smoked a six over 120-m with utter disdain.

However, Pollard's 21-ball 36 went in vain, with the Australian franchise winning a last-over thriller. Despite that, the maximum of the highly feared Shaun Tait remains etched in the memory of cricket lovers around the globe.

#4 104-m six out of the Sharjah stadium in ILT20

Kieron Pollard smokes a six out of the Sharjah stadium in the IT T20 game.

Earlier this year, Kieron Pollard smashed a monster six out of the Sharjah Stadium in the International League T20. Captaining MI Emirates, the Trinidadian was well set on a beautiful pitch when he got stuck into Tom Curran in the match against the Desert Vipers.

After smashing a six in the first ball of the over, Pollard deposited a slow short of a length delivery outside off-stump out of the park. It turned into a delight for a random person on the road as he picked up the ball and walked away with it.

The six catapulted Pollard to a demolition job on Curran as he belted 28 runs off the penultimate over, leading the side to a mammoth 241/3 in their 20 overs. He finished unbeaten on 50 from 19 deliveries as MI Emirates emerged victorious by a massive 157 runs.

#5 Kieron Pollard hits the spectator's head with six

One of Kieron Pollard's most unsung big hits came in the 2015-16 Ram Slam T20 Challenge tournament in South Africa.

Playing for the Cape Cobras, Pollard struck a monumental six off Junior Dala in a group stage fixture against the Titans. It was the second of his hat-trick sixes against the South African pacer in the 18th over of the run-chase.

A long hop that was dropped short was mowed by the big-hitting West Indian onto the grass bank and struck one of the spectators on the head. Despite the monster hit and a heroic effort of 44 from 23 deliveries, the Cobras fell short by nine runs.

