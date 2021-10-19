5 bowlers who are most effective in the death overs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is considered the toughest T20 league in the world because the best players from across the planet participate in this tournament. BCCI started the IPL in 2008, and in the last 14 years, many great players have been a part of this mega event.

The IPL matches are played in the T20 format, and many fans consider that the death overs, the final four-five overs of an innings are the most challenging ones to bowl because the batters are well-settled on most occasions. They look to take the aerial route frequently and score runs at a quick rate for their team.

However, quite a few bowlers have outsmarted the batters with their variations in the death overs. Also, the yorker delivery is one of the toughest ones to be sent outside the rope. In this article today, we will look at the best five bowlers to use in the death overs of the IPL.

1. Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made a name for himself with his excellent pace-bowling in the death overs. Bumrah is one of the few bowlers to have mastered the art of bowling the yorkers.

Bumrah also has quite a few variations in his bowling. Even though he bowls majorly in the death overs, Bumrah has a career economy rate of under 7.5 runs per over. Bumrah ups his game in the death overs and gives full protection to Mumbai Indians.

2. Mohammad Shami

Another Indian pacer to feature on this list is Mohammad Shami. The Punjab Kings speedster has been the go-to man for KL Rahul in the death overs.

Shami keeps a check on the run flow during the death overs by scalping wickets regularly. He does not allow the new batters to settle in the middle. Shami took 19 wickets in IPL 2021, and many of them came in the overs 16-20.

3. Sunil Narine

Narine's abiliy to fox opposition batsmen makes him a vital bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Sunil Narine has proven the cricket experts, who feel that spin bowlers should not bowl in the slog overs, wrong with his consistent bowling in the death overs.

4. Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson is the last name on this list. The right-arm pacer from New Zealand warmed the benches when Pat Cummins was playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders during the first phase of IPL 2021.

5. Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel is the only internationally uncapped bowler to feature on this list. Patel kept the opposition team under control in the death overs by taking wickets at regular intervals.

He played in 15 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 2021 IPL season, scalping 32 wickets. Patel created a new record for the most wickets by an Indian in an IPL season. He also leveled Dwayne Bravo’s record for the most wickets by a bowler in one IPL tournament. A majority of Patel’s wickets came in the death overs of the game.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal