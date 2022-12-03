5 current IPL team coaches who once played under MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is considered by many to be the greatest captain in cricket history. The former Indian cricket team captain is the only one to have won the ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Cricket World Cup as a skipper. He also guided India to the top of the ICC Test Rankings.

On top of that, MS Dhoni has also led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four IPL trophies and two Champions League T20 titles. One of his IPL triumphs as captain came two years after he played his international match, highlighting how much of an impact he can make as a captain.

Many players have realized their full potential under Dhoni. The longevity of Dhoni's captaincy is such that some players who once played under his leadership are now coaching in the IPL. Here's a list of five such IPL 2023 coaches.

#1 Wasim Jaffer - Batting coach of Punjab Kings

Wasim Jaffer has returned to the Punjab Kings coaching staff ahead of IPL 2023. He is the new batting coach of the franchise.

Jaffer played his last Test match for India back in 2008 against South Africa. In that series, MS Dhoni was the Indian captain. Dhoni and Jaffer have never played together in the IPL.

#2 Ashish Nehra - Head coach of Gujarat Titans

Ashish Nehra made history in IPL 2022 by becoming the first Indian to lift the IPL trophy as the head coach of a franchise. New entrants Gujarat Titans appointed Nehra as their head coach in their debut season.

Nehra's unique tactics and calm approach helped the Ahmedabad-based franchise top the points table and then win the IPL 2022 final on their home turf.

Many fans will remember Nehra playing under Dhoni's captaincy in the 2011 World Cup. He was also a part of the Indian squad under Dhoni in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

#3 Dwayne Bravo - Bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings

Dwayne Bravo has played under MS Dhoni in many IPL seasons. He played his last IPL match under Dhoni's leadership earlier this year.

The former West Indies skipper announced his retirement from the IPL yesterday. He has now been appointed the new bowling coach of the Chennai Super Kings.

#4 Stephen Fleming - Head coach of Chennai Super Kings

Stephen Fleming has been the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings for a long time. However, the former New Zealand batter played under MS Dhoni in the inaugural IPL season back in 2008.

Fleming and Dhoni have had a great working relationship as a coach and captain. The partnership will continue in IPL 2023.

#5 Michael Hussey - Batting coach of Chennai Super Kings

Another CSK coach to feature on the list is Michael Hussey. The former Australian batter played under MS Dhoni for CSK from 2008 to 2013 and then in the 2015 season.

Hussey is a former IPL Orange Cap winner. He has done a fantastic job as the batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings.

