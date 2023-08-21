5 current RCB players who have won championships in other leagues

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are among the most popular cricket franchises in the world. The team debuted in IPL 2008 and has participated in all editions of the Indian Premier League thus far.

Despite signing some of the best cricketers in the world, RCB have always managed to find a way to lose the crucial matches. The Bangalore-based franchise are yet to win their first IPL trophy.

While RCB have not won any titles, five of their current players are champions of other leagues. Here's a list of the five names.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga won LPL 2023 as captain

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga earned a massive contract worth ₹10.75 crore from the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2022 Auction. He has helped RCB win some matches, but his leg-spin bowling has not taken the team to the championship.

Hasaranga recently won Lanka Premier League as captain of B-Love Kandy. The all-rounder ended the competition as the highest run-scorer, highest wicket-taker and Most Valuable Player.

#2 RCB captain Faf du Plessis won BBL 2022/23

Faf du Plessis joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. RCB named him as their new captain ahead of the 2022 season. The team has performed decently under du Plessis' captaincy but is yet to lift the trophy.

During his stint with the Chennai Super Kings, Faf won multiple championships in the IPL. Earlier this year, he was a part of the Perth Scorchers squad that lifted the Big Bash League (BBL) championship.

#3 David Willey has also won the BBL trophy

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder David Willey has also won the Big Bash League once. The England player joined Australia's Perth Scorchers team as an overseas signing for the 2016/17 edition of the Big Bash League.

Willey played a key role in Perth's triumph. He bagged seven wickets in just five games at a brilliant bowling average of 13.71.

#4 Finn Allen starred in Wellington's Super Smash T20 triumph

New Zealand's explosive opening batter Finn Allen has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for three years now. However, Allen has not received a single opportunity to play in the IPL.

The right-handed batter came into the limelight after his brilliant performances for Wellington in Super Smash T20 2020/21. He aggregated 512 runs in just 11 innings, helping Wellington become the champions. Soon after, RCB handed him a contract. It will be interesting to see if he makes his debut in IPL 2024.

#5 Wayne Parnell won the CSA T20 Challenge with Warriors

Before SA20 came into existence, CSA T20 Challenge was the number one T20 competition in South Africa. Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Wayne Parnell was a member of the Warriors team that lifted the CSA T20 Challenge trophy in 2009/10.

The left-arm pacer played two matches for the Warriors, scalping one wicket. Notably, Parnell led his teams Pretoria Capitals and Seattle Orcas to the finals in the SA20 and MLC, respectively, this year. Along with Wanindu Hasaranga, Bangalore can consider Parnell as a future captaincy candidate as well.

