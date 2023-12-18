5 dark horses to get big money in IPL 2024 auction ft. Dilshan Madushanka

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction is only a day away and the franchises will be neck-deep in terms of options available in the player pool. The teams will be devising their strategies and backup options to cover all bases to ensure they leave the table with a well-rounded squad for the season.

With many IPL franchises sporting huge purses, it should not be a surprise if several players walk out with a huge payday. The usual suspects like Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc are expected to trigger an intense bidding war, but some other talented players have been under the radar, and are likely to kick-start a similar tussle between the teams on the auction floor.

Everything ultimately comes down to auction dynamics, the demand of the franchises, and how well it compliments the skill set of the players. IPL franchises will need more than just star players to complete the squad, and it will not be the easiest of tasks with everyone casting their eyes on certain dark horses.

On that note, let us take a look at dark horses to get big money in IPL 2024 auction.

#1 Azmatullah Omarzai

The Afghanistan all-rounder was one of the biggest prospects coming out of the 2023 ODI World Cup. His reliable presence made it possible for Afghanistan to go heavy on spinners, and his batting performances were also crucial for the team.

Omarzai's attributes helped Afghanistan to bring balance to the playing XI, and it is an issue that several IPL franchises are looking to restore. Teams like Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are particularly on the lookout for all-rounders after losing Hardik Pandya and Romario Shepherd through off-season trade deals.

The other IPL franchises will also have an eye for the Afghan youngster. Emerging players from Afghanistan in the past like Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed have been success stories, and Omarzai is set to be the next in line, but with a hefty price tag to his name as well.

#2 Phil Salt

The England international was part of Delhi Capitals' (DC) mass exodus following their disappointing ninth-place finish in the IPL 2023 edition. He had shown glimpses of potential and stepped in well when Prithvi Shaw was struggling for form.

Salt has been a reliable T20 batter for a considerable while, scoring runs in international cricket as well as other overseas leagues consistently. Despite a rough start to his IPL career, Salt is still a dominant short-format player.

He has a strike rate of 151.93 in 214 T20 matches and his style of play augurs well for most of the franchises, especially the ones who are overly committed to going hard at the top.

Salt has a base price of ₹1.5 crore and even if he triggers a small bidding war, he is bound to get big money. He recently scored a blistering ton in England's win over West Indies in the third T20I, marking the perfect audition for the IPL franchises to take notice.

#3 Dilshan Madushanka

The Sri Lanka left-arm pacer shouldered his nation's bowling attack amidst a myriad of injuries in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was also among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament and has shown what he can do in subcontinent conditions.

Left-arm pacers are a priceless commodity, and while IPL franchises will have Mitchell Starc as their preferred choice, Dilshan Madushanka will be the backup option for several franchises, enough to kickstart a bidding war on the auction floor.

Madushanka came into prominence in the 2022 Asia Cup, and his principle strength of finding consistent swing with the new ball will be highly valued by the IPL franchises.

#4 Akeal Hosein

The West Indies all-rounder is arguably one of the most underrated T20 players going around. He is a shrewd customer, well capable of bowling in the powerplay and the middle order.

While he may not be the greatest turner of the ball, he makes up for it with his impeccable line and length. To make matters better, he is also an explosive fielder.

Akeal Hosein was part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2023 season, but could only make one appearance.

With there being a scarcity of reliable spin bowling all-rounders in the pool, Hosein's value has increased. Franchises will have kept an eye on him in the off-season as well.

He had a brilliant campaign in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and is part of the West Indies squad currently taking on England.

#5 Kartik Tyagi

The emerging pacer's stint with the SRH did not go out as hoped, and there will be several franchises hoping to capitalize on the same. He has entered the player pool for a very marginal base price, but could still walk away with big money, solely because of his talent and the demand for his breed.

Indian pacers are a highly valuable asset in the large scheme of things. Kartik Tyagi has shown immense potential in a short period and franchises will be eager to provide a new platform for him to kickstart his career again.

He is a fit for several franchises already, and those teams will be leaving no stone unturned to secure his services and round up their pace bowling unit.

With not many tested Indian seamers present in the playing pool, the other option for the franchises will be to rope in an overseas candidate, claiming the crucial, limited spots in the squad.

Which of the aforementioned players will get the highest bid at the IPL 2024 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.