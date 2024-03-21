5 debutants who can set IPL 2024 on fire ft. Rachin Ravindra

"Talent meets opportunity" - the line best encapsulates the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL continues to be the breeding ground and the springboard for the best cricketers to come together and engage in a tussle to determine who comes out on top. Due to the high intensity level, the players also become accustomed to the rigors of international cricket.

Similar to every other season of the lucrative league, the upcoming edition has a number of players set to make their first appearance in tournament history. Due to the high intensity of the league, all the new faces can be expected to bring their A-game.

We take a look at 5 first-timers to watch out for ahead of IPL 2024:

5) Sumit Kumar

Sumit Kumar (Image Credits: Twitter)

Twenty-year-old Sumit Kumar entered the IPL auction at a base price of INR 20 lakh, but Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals fought tooth and nail for him. The Capitals finally secured him at a base price of INR 1 crore in the auction held in Dubai.

Kumar made his name during the Vijay Hazare Trophy by securing the Player of the Tournament award. In 10 matches, he picked up 18 wickets at 16.77 apiece and mustered 183 runs alongside a strike rate of 155.08. Kumar's big-match temperament, evidenced by picking up figures of 3/34 along with crafting a cameo of 28 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final bodes extremely well for the Capitals.

4) Nandre Burger

Nandre Burger (Image Credits: Twitter)

While South African paceman Nandre Burger emerged during the white-ball leg against India at home, he really caught the eyeballs in the two-Test series. The left-arm pacer picked up 11 wickets in four innings at 14 apiece as the Indian batters struggled with the left-arm speedster's extra bounce.

Despite playing only 57 T20Is thus far, Burger has a promising record in the same, picking up 66 scalps at 21.62 with best figures of 3/11. At INR 50 lakh, the 28-year-old seems to be a promising prospect for the Rajasthan Royals and could unsettle the opposition with his aggressive approach. With Burger unlikely to play in the T20 World Cup 2024, the Royals can use him full throttle.

3) Sameer Rizvi

Sameer Rizvi (L) with Rajiv Shukla (Credits: Twitter)

Sameer Rizvi is yet another Indian uncapped player in the 2024 edition and impressed during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The 20-year-old was part of Uttar Pradesh during the T20 tournament and smashed 277 runs in seven matches, averaging 69.25.

The youngster's strike rate was also a healthy 139.89 during the competition and the Chennai Super Kings went hammer and tongs, shelling out INR 8.4 crore in the auction. With the Super Kings becoming an ageing side, led by their captain himself, Rizvi's presence and a potentially excellent outing in IPL 2024 bodes well for them.

2) Shamar Joseph

Shamar Joseph (Image Credits: Getty)

Shamar Joseph grabbed the spotlight during the Australia tour this year as he bowled a groundbreaking spell at the Gabba to fire the West Indies to a landmark win. The right-arm seamer dismissed Steve Smith for his maiden Test scalp and took seven wickets in the fourth innings in Brisbane under scorching heat even as he had a broken toe to lead his side to a famous triumph.

The Guyanese is also a perfect replacement for Mark Wood, who opted out of IPL 2024 due to workload management. Joseph can run in and bowl tirelessly without bringing down his pace. As a result, the Lucknow Super Giants have hit the jackpot.

1) Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra batting (Credits: Getty)

Rachin Ravindra arrived in India for the 2023 World Cup as a lesser-known name but became a household one following the tournament. The left-hander played as a specialist batter in the marquee competition and emerged as the fourth-highest run-getter with 578 runs in 10 matches at 64.22 alongside two centuries, including one on World Cup debut.

With Devon Conway sidelined as an opener until May, Ravindra could open the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad for the Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2024. The 24-year-old, who came at a steal price of INR 1.8 crore, also sends down useful left-arm spin, making him an all-round package. He should enjoy bowling at the Chepauk, which usually assists spin.