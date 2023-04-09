5 fastest fifties scored by CSK batters in the IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the most consistent team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), have never been short of ferocious strikers in their line-up.

The reason they have won four IPL trophies, is undoubtedly the presence of so many hard-hitting batsmen who scored those quick-fire innings that changed the course of the match.

But in many instances, CSK batters go ultra-aggressive and play some blinders in innings, which include fifties with SRs of more than 200 or more.

Here's a list of the five fastest fifties scored by CSK batters in the IPL across the 16 seasons.

#5 Ambati Rayudu - 21 balls, CSK vs MI, 2021

On a Delhi pitch that was nothing short of a batter's paradise, with a nice carry and bounce aided by a short and fast outfield, batsmen were bound to enjoy the runfeast.

CSK batters Faf Du Plessis and Moeen Ali started punishing the MI bowlers without any discrimination.

They stitched a 108-run partnership within 10 overs, and seemed to take the match out of MI's grasp. However, the MI bowlers pulled things back with two quick wickets.

But they laid the foundation for the rest of the batsmen to consolidate their starts and pile up a huge score.

MI bowlers didn't get any sort of respite from the brutal hitting as Ambati Rayudu carried on the baton of power hitting from the top order.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a knock by Ambati Rayudu. Coming into this game with no extraordinary form, but he scored 72 in just 27 balls with 7 sixes. The way he took on Mumbai Indians' bowlers was an absolute treat. His one of the best IPL knock for sure, totally dominated the bowlers. What a knock by Ambati Rayudu. Coming into this game with no extraordinary form, but he scored 72 in just 27 balls with 7 sixes. The way he took on Mumbai Indians' bowlers was an absolute treat. His one of the best IPL knock for sure, totally dominated the bowlers. https://t.co/tepyF6Fa7l

Rayudu was at his best with the bat, playing shots all around the ground. He spared no one and was looking to attack every ball with his trademark stepped-out shots.

He completed his half-century in just 21 balls, providing the required impetus for the innings, which ended on 218/4, with Rayudu finishing on 72 (27).

#4 MS Dhoni - 20 balls, CSK vs MI, 2012

Undoubtedly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played many memorable knocks while donning the Chennai Super Kings jersey. Be it finishing it with some quick-fire cameos or arresting the collapse, he has played every role to astute perfection.

One such knock came against the Mumbai Indians in an eliminator during the 2012 edition.

Asked to bat first, the Chennai Super Kings received early blows thanks to Dhawal Kulkarni. Then, Hussey and Badrinath revived the innings with the right balance of caution and aggression and stitched a solid partnership of 93 runs for the third wicket.

Badrinath's fall in the 14th over brought Dhoni to the crease.

Since a meddling total against a strong MI batting was not enough, Dhoni started hammering the MI bowlers all over the park from the word go and raced to his fifty in just 20 balls, studded with six fours and two monstrous sixes.

His unbeaten 51 helped CSK post a total of 187, which proved to be the deciding factor of the match as MI fell short by 38 runs in the end.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane - 19 balls, CSK vs MI, 2023

On a slightly two-paced surface where the old leather proved to be difficult to hit, it was important to cash in on the new ball in the powerplay overs.

Chasing a tricky target of 158 against arch-rival Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings lost their opener Devon Conway early.

Then arrived at the crease, Ajinkya Rahane, who had a point to prove as no franchise had shown any interest in him before CSK roosted him for his base price.

He looked positive in his approach and started playing his shots. He took a special liking to Arshad Khan, for whom he plundered 23 runs in his innings.

Jinx produced a sensational innings, which no one had expected or witnessed before. He completed his half-century in just 19 balls, making it easier for the upcoming batters to chase the target. He finished his innings with 61 off just 27 balls.

#2 Moeen Ali - 19 balls, CSK vs RR, 2022

In the IPL 2022 match between the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Moeen Ali undoubtedly saved his best for last, wowing the audience at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium with an impressive batting display.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Chennai lost Ruturaj Gaikwad in the opening over, and only managed to score 15 runs in the first three overs.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz



CSK - first 2 overs: 3/1; next 4 overs: 72/0. They are off to a blazing start. #RRvCSK



cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s… Moeen Ali brings up a 19-ball FIFTY - second fastest fifty ever for CSK in IPLCSK - first 2 overs: 3/1; next 4 overs: 72/0. They are off to a blazing start. #IPL2022 Moeen Ali brings up a 19-ball FIFTY - second fastest fifty ever for CSK in IPLCSK - first 2 overs: 3/1; next 4 overs: 72/0. They are off to a blazing start. #IPL2022 #RRvCSK cricbuzz.com/live-cricket-s… https://t.co/orpYihmiVe

But the arrival of England all-rounder Moeen Ali at number three turned things upside down. The veteran batter delivered one of the finest innings of the season today against Rajasthan's spinners, raking in fours and sixes to put CSK in the lead.

The English all-rounder reached his half-century mark during the powerplay. In fact, he only needed 19 balls to reach the mark.

Moeen achieved his highest-ever score in IPL history with this knock, scoring 93 runs in 57 balls.

#1 Suresh Raina - 16 balls, CSK vs KXIP, 2014

A knock that perhaps defines why Suresh Raina is undoubtedly one of the IPL greats and deservedly called Mr. IPL.

In Qualifier 2 against the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), he played perhaps the finest knock of his life.

Punjab posted a mammoth total of 226, thanks to Sehwag's 122 off 58 balls, Raina took off from the word go, taking the Punjab bowlers to the cleaners. Raina spared no one and kept the required run rate in check.

He got to 50 off just 16 balls—the fastest for CSK—and continued the carnage to score 87 off just 25 balls. Raina blasted 12 fours and six sixes at an astonishing strike rate of 348 before getting run out.

Raina's efforts went in vain as the rest of the batters could not maintain the required tempo, and the team lost by 24 runs, but this innings got embedded in the minds of every cricket fan for eternity.

