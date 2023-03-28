5 funniest advertisement shoots by Delhi Capitals players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) bandwagon is set to begin in the next few days when the Gujarat Titans take on the Chennai Super Kings on March 31. Most players have joined their respective camps and started preparations for the upcoming season.

Besides playing, players have always been associated with shooting advertisements for different brands. Cricketers are arguably the most popular in the country, and hence brands try to increase their reach and value by partnering with cricketers and cricket teams.

Over the years, the Delhi Capitals have boasted many star players on the cricket field and a number of characters off it as well. Apart from showcasing their skills on the playing field, the players have also represented the franchise in various advertisements. Due to a lack of training and experience in acting, these advertisements have often been quite humorous.

Here's a look at five hilarious advertising shoots featuring Delhi Capitals players:

#1 HPL Electric switches ad with Dhawan, Shaw, and Pant

Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant have been part of numerous ad shoots for the Capitals.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. launched an advertising campaign called "Karo Powerplay On" in 2019. It featured Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and Rishabh Pant to highlight its supreme features, powerful performance, and high reliability.

The commercial states that LED light bulbs are developed for maximum output and power savings, just like the powerful performance of the Capitals in Powerplay.

The ad starts with Dhawan seriously instructing Shaw and Pant on Powerplay being the focus for the day. He then grabs the bulb and says, "This is the real Powerplay." Shaw reacts by telling Pant that Dhawan took the literal meaning of Powerplay.

Dhawan then tells the two of them how HPL LED bulbs are reliable and safe, to which Shaw acknowledges and compliments Dhawan by saying, "Like you, Shiki bhai.."

The ad was quite humorous because of how the three of them expressed their dialog while trying to convey the theme of the commercial.

#2 Playing box cricket in between an ad shoot

Delhi Capitals teammates Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ajinkya Rahane were spotted playing cricket during a break in shooting for their ad. This was just before the 2021 edition of the IPL. The video sees Pant bowling to Rahane, who gets caught on the leg side by Ashwin.

The Capitals shared the video on their Twitter handle, and captain Rishabh Pant showed off his cheeky sense of humor by pointing to Shubman Gill, who could not be seen, to ensure he was also tagged.

#3 Royal Stag partnering with Delhi Capitals

Before IPL 2022, the Delhi Capitals announced their partnership with Royal Stag. During the 2022 season, an advertisement was released for it featuring skipper Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, and Axar Patel.

Their hilarious dance moves in the ad caused it to go viral on social media. Each player also had a one-liner on how everything should be large, in line with Royal Stag's tagline - Live it Large.

#4 Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan

Delhi Capitals have been associated with Jio over the years, like most IPL franchises. In 2019, the Jio ad featured Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Shikhar Dhawan singing and dancing.

It starts with Pant and Iyer trying to get the tune of the mainline - "Dhan Dhana Dhan" right and each of them comes up with hilarious tones for the same. The duo are soon joined by Skipper Shikar Dhawan, who has his own way of saying the lines. The three of them then start dancing to the actual tune of the ad in a comical fashion.

Another hilarious Jio ad last year featured Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Axar Patel.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin orchestrating during an ad shoot

In a short video released by the Delhi Capitals during the 2021 IPL season, Ravichandran Ashwin is seen hilariously waving a stick as though he is orchestrating a band. Rishabh Pant then comes into the picture ready to execute his lines.

