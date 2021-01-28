The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most lucrative and competitive T20 franchise league in the world, so it's no surprise that the best cricketers in the world ply their trade in the competition.

Various world-class wicket-keepers like Adam Gilchrist and Kumar Sangakkara have lit up the IPL, while modern glovemen like Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow are well on their way to legendary status.

In this article, we attempt to rank the 5 greatest IPL wicket-keepers of all time.

#5 Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha

Diminutive wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has been severely hit by injuries over the last few years. But with 77 dismissals (57 catches and 20 stumpings) to go with 1,979 runs at an average of 25.7 and a strike rate of 132.2, he is undoubtedly one of the best glovemen in IPL history.

Saha's greatest contribution in the IPL came in the 2014 final against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he smashed a century in a losing cause. The 36-year-old was spectacular in the 4 games he played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, scoring 214 runs at an average of 71.33.

Saha is reaching the twilight of his career, but he certainly has a year or two ahead of him as an IPL opener/keeper.

#4 Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has never been regarded an ideal T20 player, with a perceived inability to clear the boundary and accelerate outside the powerplay preventing him from making a massive impact at any of the 6 teams he has been part of.

However, Patel has consistently chipped in with underrated performances while opening the batting and has 2,848 runs at an average of 22.6 and a strike rate of 120.78 to his credit. He has also recorded 82 dismissals (66 catches and 16 stumpings) in the IPL.

Patel recently announced his retirement and joined the Mumbai Indians as a talent scout, so we may see him fall out of this list as players like Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul continue their IPL careers.