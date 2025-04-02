5 GT players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in RCB ft. Mohammed Siraj

Going by the first few matches of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there is a high possibility of a new team winning the coveted title. The three franchises that are yet to lose a game in the tournament are the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Delhi Capitals (DC), and the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

These are three teams that have not won the IPL in the last 18 years. All three teams have a well-oiled unit this year and will hope to claim the silverware. All 10 teams in the competition have a balanced side and can outstage any team on their day.

As the tournament reaches its 12th day, RCB will square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of the competition. RCB started their campaign with a resounding victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and followed it up with another resounding win against the five-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Meanwhile, GT started their campaign with a narrow defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) before bouncing back against the Mumbai Indians (MI) with a comfortable 36-run win. With both teams coming off victories, they will be eager to continue their winning streak and get on a roll.

Five former RCB players currently play for the Gujarat Titans but had earlier made an impact for Bengaluru. With the match slated to commence later in the day, let us look at five GT players who were once part of the RCB squad:

5 GT players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in RCB

#5. Mahipal Lomror

Lomror will be up against his former team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when RCB and GT go head-to-head against each other later in the day. Lomror plied his trade for RCB from 2022-2024 and scored some vital runs for the franchise.

He scored 346 runs for the franchise in three years. It was the lack of consistency that forced RCB to release him ahead of the mega auction last year. Lomror has yet to play a match for the Gujarat Titans but could end up making the cut as the tournament progresses.

Anuj Rawat made a name for himself playing for RCB. Source: Getty

Another hard-hitting left-hander who made his name while playing for RCB, Anuj Rawat is currently part of the GT squad, and has yet to play a game for the franchise. Rawat is a powerful striker of the ball and can also keep wickets.

He was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the 2022 auction and went on to represent the franchise in 22 matches. He was released ahead of the mega auction and was bought by the Gujarat Titans for a base price of Rs 30 lakhs.

#3. Sherfane Rutherford

Rutherford walks back after getting dismissed in an earlier game for GT. Source: Getty

Rutherford has developed into a top-quality player, which was the reason why he was bought by the Gujarat Titans in the mega auction. He is also an ex-RCBian who played for the franchise in 2022 but was part of the playing XI only on three occasions, scoring just 33 runs.

He is a powerful striker of the ball but has yet to realise his potential as an IPL batter. If given a long run in the ongoing tournament, Rutherford could become an integral member of the Gujarat Titans squad. He was also part of the triumphant KKR squad in 2024 but warmed the bench throughout the season.

The right-arm offie has yet to get his chance in the Gujarat Titans colours but could be used later in the tournament. An off-break bowler who can bowl in the powerplay and the middle overs and also provide some late-order impetus with his strokeplay, Sundar was part of the RCB squad from 2018-2021.

Sundar is a utility player, but somehow had to warm the bench over the last couple of years. He hasn't had enough chances to realise his potential of late, but if given a long run, he certainly can play the role of an all-rounder, which has become lesser with the introduction of Impact Sub rule.

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad for seven years from 2018-2024 and became an integral member of the side. It was his consistent showing with the ball at RCB that made him a permanent feature in the Indian team.

Siraj has developed his skills in the last few years, but tends to leak runs towards the end. He started his campaign with GT with an ordinary outing against PBKS before bagging two crucial wickets against the Mumbai Indians. It will be an emotional moment for him to play for GT against his former team, whom he represented for seven years.

