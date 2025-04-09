5 GT players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in RR ft. Jos Buttler

A repeat of the IPL 2022 final is on the cards as the Gujarat Titans (GT) are ready to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.

Both teams have been on a winning run. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, GT have played fantastically thus far, winning three back-to-back games. Rajasthan, meanwhile, started on a stuttering note, losing both their opening games.

Now, they find themselves seventh on the points table, clinching their last two games. Interestingly, a number of former Rajasthan Royals players are now part of the Gujarat team. On that note, let us look at five current GT players who were earlier in RR.

#5 Mahipal Lomror (2018-2021)

Rajasthan's local lad, Mahipal Lomror was signed by the Royals before IPL 2018. He was previously part of the Under-19 Indian team and prior to that, Lomror ended up as the highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy 2017/18.

However, Lomror didn't find much opportunities in IPL with RR. Across four years, he played just 11 matches, making 181 runs at 22.63. During the IPL 2022 mega auction, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed him for Rs 95 lakh.

Now at Gujarat Titans (GT), Lomror awaits his first opportunity with the IPL 2022 champions.

#4 Prasidh Krishna (2022-2024)

Prasidh Krishna - 2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

After four seasons with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Prasidh Krishna found a new home at Rajasthan Royals. The RR franchise bagged him for Rs 10 crore at IPL 2022.

He had a superb first season too, taking 19 wickets at an economy of 8.29, seeing his team reach the final. However, the next two seasons were forgettable for Krishna. He missed both the IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 seasons due to injuries.

Consequently, RR released the Indian international, with now GT bagging him for Rs 9.50 crore. He is having a magnificent IPL 2025 so far, taking five wickets at an economy of 7.33 despite bowling at death.

#3 Glenn Phillips (2021)

Glenn Phillips before 2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians match - Source: Getty

The first overseas player on this list is Glenn Phillips. The Kiwi all-rounder has been part of three franchises now, with Gujarat being the latest on his roster.

While Phillips is probably the first name on the team sheet for his international side, New Zealand, the same hadn't been the case in the IPL. Philips' IPL career began with Rajasthan, who signed him as a replacement player for Jos Buttler in the second half of IPL 2021.

He got to play just three matches for RR but unfortunately managed to score just 26 runs at 13.00. With the ball, he took one wicket of Nitish Rana as well.

#2 Rahul Tewatia (2014-2015, 2020-2021)

Rahul Tewatia before 2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Rahul Tewatia's career got completely changed when he was with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). While Tewatia played across four seasons for the franchise but in IPL 2020, the southpaw played one of the most exciting innings.

He hit Sheldon Cottrell for five consecutive sixes, winning RR the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). It was the third season with RR for Tewatia, who previously played four games across 2014 and 2015.

He also played the IPL 2021 season with RR but couldn't replicate his heroics before the franchise let him go before IPL 2022.

Since then, he's with GT, who paid a whopping Rs 9 crore to acquire Tewatia.

#1 Jos Buttler (2018-2024)

Jos Buttler during Rajasthan Royals v Chennai - Super Kings IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty

Here comes the probably the biggest name on the list, Jos Buttler, who spent seven years with Rajasthan. It was his time in RR when Buttler reached the crescendo of his powers, racking up a total of 3,055 runs - a feat that included seven IPL hundreds.

No other batter scored as many hundreds as Buttler did during his time at RR. Well, IPL 2022 was his best year. He mustered a whopping 863 runs at an immaculate average and strike rate of 57.5 and 149.05, respectively, in 2022.

It also came as a a massive surprise when Rajasthan didn't retain him before the IPL 2025 mega auction. GT pounced on the former English captain, acquiring his services for Rs 15.75 crore.

