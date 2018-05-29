5 Indians with highest runs in IPL 2018

Four out of the Five top-scorers were not able to lead their teams into the playoffs despite their exceptional performances.

Priyam Saikia ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 15:08 IST

Kohli failed to reach the heights of 2016 this season.

IPL 2018 came to a close after a month and a half of some exhilarating cricketing action. This season proved to be perhaps the most exciting one with tons of runs being scored and a record number of sixes being hit.

Although, Indian Premier League is an amalgamation of players from all over the world, at the end of the day it is an opportunity for the Indian players to shine. As many young Indians took the stage this year, many previous established players faltered. So who were the Indian players who scored the most runs during the course of the tournament?

Let us have a look.

#5 Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) - 512 runs

Suryakumar excelled at the top of the order for the Mumbai Indians.

Primarily known for his power hitting and unorthodox type of batting down the order, Suryakumar Yadav made the opening spot his own for the Mumbai Indians this season. He was promoted to open the batting against the Delhi Daredevils where he played attacking innings of 53 off just 32 balls to lay the foundation for a strong Mumbai Indians batting performance.

Since then he has remained at the top of the order and formed a formidable opening pair with Evin Lewis. He relied on proper cricketing shots and his gift of sweet timing to score quick runs in the power-play. He finished with 512 runs for the season from 14 matches with four fifties and a highest score of 72 against the Rajasthan Royals.