5 highest wicket-takers in the IPL history

Who has scalped the highest wickets in IPL history?

Since its origin in the year 2008, the Indian Premier League has always captured the imagination of cricket fans in India and around the world. IPL has brought about a revolution in the cricketing world. The followers of cricket multiplied with each passing year of the cash-rich league.

It has proved to be a launching platform for young talented Indian players to get an early ticket to represent the National team.. Talking about the league it has already completed 11 seasons and the world got a chance to witness the most destructive batsmen around the world play in the same league.

Even though the fans link up Twenty20 with big hitting and long sixes, it is the bowlers who are the real match-winners. The amount of runs put up on the board do not matter if the bowling unit cannot defend the target. While there have been several one season wonders, some bowlers have maintained their top performance in all the 11 seasons.

Here’s a countdown of the top 5 wicket takers in the IPL over the 11 years:

#5 Harbhajan Singh

The Turbanator was the main spinner for MI

Harbhajan Singh is a legendary off-spinner hailing from Punjab, India. Singh is famous by the name ‘Bhajji’ and has played an important role in the fame of his ‘Doosra’ (the wrong one) delivery. He started his IPL career with MI and he played for them for a decade. His 10 seasons’ stay with the Mumbai Indians ended when he was picked by the Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 auction.

The off-spinner has scalped 134 wickets in 149 matches with an economy of 7.05. Apart from his bowling, Bhajji has been a great entertainer on the field with him mimicking the “Gangnam” dance being one of the iconic moments of his career.

