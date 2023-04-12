5 most iconic matches between CSK and RR in the IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns in the 17th match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.

With both teams having won two out of their three games this season, they will be looking to go one up on the other and surge up the ladder as far as the points table is concerned.

Given the long history between the two sides since the inaugural season in 2008, they've undoubtedly contested a few classics over the years.

Ahead of their IPL 2023 clash, let's look at the five most iconic matches played between CSK and RR in IPL history:

#5 IPL 2010, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Murali Vijay held the record for the highest score by an Indian in the IPL for long (File Image).

In what was an absolute run-fest, CSK and RR broke the IPL record for the highest aggregate in a game.

Electing to bat first, the Super Kings rode a blistering Murali Vijay century to ransack a massive total on the board, posting 246/5. While Vijay clubbed a 56-ball 127, Albie Morkel vindicated his promotion to No. 4 with a knock of 62 off 34 deliveries.

In response, the Royals fought tooth and nail and threatened to pull off a stunning heist. Naman Ojha led the way with a scintillating unbeaten 94 off 55 balls, with Shane Watson belting a 25-ball 60.

Doug Bollinger, on debut for the hosts, turned things around with the wicket of Watson, while his outstanding presence of mind by the boundary ropes to dismiss Yusuf Pathan earlier went a long way in CSK holding their nerve by 23 runs.

#4 IPL 2014, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Ravindra Jadeja (center) spun a web around RR in IPL 2014 (File Image).

In what was a modest-scoring thriller, CSK made a fist out of a total of 140/6 and prevailed over RR.

Despite Dwayne Smith getting off to a flyer and notching up a half-century, a middle-overs collapse saw the Super Kings lose their way. Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 36 then saw them get to 140, which gave them a total to play with.

In response, the Super Kings were right on top of their game with the ball and on the field. Jadeja led the way with a four-wicket haul that broke the backbone of the RR batting lineup. All seemed lost with the score reading 113/9 but Dhawal Kulkarni fought hard to give CSK a scare.

It went into the last over and a run out of Pravin Tambe saw the Super Kings hold on by eight runs. Jadeja was declared the Player of the Match for his all-round exploits.

#3 IPL 2022, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Both CSK and RR tread contrasting paths in IPL 2022, with the former languishing in the bottom trenches and the latter turning in a consistent campaign.

In the Super Kings' final league game, Moeen Ali clobbered a 19-ball half-century to put them on their way towards a big score.

Yet, they somehow stuttered and stumbled along post the powerplay and mustered only 150 on the board. Economical spells from Simarjeet Singh, Mitchell Santner and Moeen put CSK in the contest, even as Yashasvi Jaiswal's 44-ball 59 put RR on course.

When Prashant Solanki had Shimron Hetmyer holing out, the Royals were in trouble. But that was when Ravichandran Ashwin, promoted to No. 5, upset the apple cart of his former team.

A sublime unbeaten 40, coupled with smart hits and powerful ones, steered his side home in the final over as RR pulled off a thriller that went on to secure them a berth in the first Qualifier.

Ashwin walked away with the Player of the Match honors, having also returned 1/28 off his four overs with the ball.

#2 IPL 2019, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda In a rare sight, MS Dhoni charged on to the field and got involved in a scuffle with the umpires over a no-ball call. sportskeeda.com/amp/cricket/ip… In a rare sight, MS Dhoni charged on to the field and got involved in a scuffle with the umpires over a no-ball call. sportskeeda.com/amp/cricket/ip…

A last-ball finish that is remembered more for MS Dhoni storming onto the park, the CSK-RR clash in Jaipur in IPL 2019 was quite the headline-grabber.

The Super Kings did most things right with the ball, only for a late surge from Shreyas Gopal to give the Royals a total of 151 runs to play with.

That almost ended up being too much given how Chennai started. The visitors were reeling at 24/4 inside the powerplay before Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu turned in a rescue act. Their half-centuries put the chase back on track, although 18 runs were required off the final over to be sent down by Ben Stokes.

When Dhoni was castled, the game was wide open, until a no-ball for height which was retracted saw the CSK captain storm onto the field and have a word with the umpires. He copped a fine post the game, but the Super Kings held on for dear life thanks to a last-ball six by Mitchell Santner.

#1 IPL 2008 final, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Shane Warne led the Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural IPL title.

Dhoni, who was the toast of the nation, and the legendary Shane Warne led two contrasting outfits to the final of the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

CSK were among the strongest teams on paper heading into the tournament but nobody gave RR a chance.

The Royals were clear favorites by the time the day of the final arrived, given how they sauntered along without breaking a sweat. They elected to field first and a steady batting display by the Super Kings saw them post 163/5 with Suresh Raina top-scoring with 43.

In reply, the chase ebbed and flowed with CSK chipping away at the wickets, even as Yusuf Pathan's stunning 56 put RR on course to achieve glory. Eight runs were needed off the final over sent down by Lakshmipathy Balaji and it came down to the last ball.

With a lone run required, Sohail Tanvir managed to get the job done, sparking celebrations in the Royals' camp and capping off a truly iconic finale and tournament.

Which of these CSK-RR tussles is your favorite? Have your say in the comments section below!

