3 selection questions for CSK to address ahead of their IPL 2023 clash against RR

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to make it two wins out of two at home when they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 17 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.

Having lost the tournament opener to the Gujarat Titans (GT), CSK bounced back to beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home, backing it up with their first win on the road against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

RR have also won two out of their three games so far, with their only loss being a closely fought contest against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The winner of tonight's contest will move into the top two of the points table and be level with LSG on six points. While there is still a long way to go in IPL 2023, neither would stop at anything but a win to ensure they stay clear of a mid-table logjam.

CSK have a few selection questions to answer ahead of their game against RR due to a few injury concerns and new arrivals. Let's look at three such questions they need to find answers for.

#1 Who replaces Deepak Chahar?

Deepak Chahar won't be able to play the IPL 2023 clash against RR (File Image).

Having limped off the field clutching his left hamstring against MI, Deepak Chahar is expected to be out of action for a fair while now. He is certain to miss the IPL 2023 clash against RR and that's the first issue to be addressed by CSK ahead of this contest.

A glance at their bench reveals Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, and Akash Singh as their Indian fast-bowling options. Hangargekar impressed in the first couple of games this season and should be the favorite, although Akash's left-arm angle makes him a dark horse.

There is another left-field move that MS Dhoni could opt for in the form of leg-spinner Prashant Solanki. Given that conditions at Chepauk might favor him, Solanki could become an option should CSK choose to retain their overseas fast bowlers Dwaine Pretorius and Sisanda Magala.

Which path will they tread though?

#2 How will Maheesh Theekshana slot in?

Maheesh Theekshana has joined the CSK camp for IPL 2023 (File Image).

Maheesh Theekshana is easily one of the world's best T20 bowlers in today's era. The mystery spinner held his own on the recent tour of New Zealand, even sending down a Super Over successfully. He ought to have a ball in spin-friendly conditions in Chennai.

It is easier said than done, however, given that Mitchell Santner has simply been superb so far in IPL 2023. That Santner also brings something with the bat and is a livewire on the field does not make this a straightforward decision for CSK.

With Moeen Ali also set to return against RR and Ravindra Jadeja fresh from a Player of the Match performance, Theekshana's absence won't weaken the Super Kings by any means.

However, his presence would only bolster an already potent spin attack and the hosts must figure out a way to fit him into the playing XI.

#3 Does Ajinkya Rahane retain his spot?

This might come as a surprising question given how Ajinkya Rahane flayed the MI attack all around the park in the last game. But there are a couple of key factors to consider - he was a last-minute addition to the playing XI due to Moeen being unwell and the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium suited him perfectly.

If the track in Chennai remains a good one for batting like the one where CSK played LSG, Rahane shouldn't find it too difficult. His intent against Mumbai was excellent, although he does tend to struggle on slowish surfaces against spin.

This, coupled with Moeen's impending return for the IPL 2023 clash against RR, does make you wonder if he will be a sure starter for the contest. He might just, owing to what he brings with his experience and superior fielding skills. But what happens to the rest of the XI remains a factor of intrigue.

Should Maheesh Theekshana walk back into CSK's XI for their IPL 2023 clash against RR? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's CSK vs RR clash

Poll : Should Maheesh Theekshana walk into the CSK XI for their clash against RR? Yes No 0 votes