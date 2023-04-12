IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's CSK vs RR clash

The 17th match of IPL 2023 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.

Both teams have two wins from three matches in IPL 2023 so far. While RR are placed second in the points table, four-time champions CSK are fifth.

Since starting their campaign with a loss against Gujarat Titans (GT), CSK have bounced back to win two on the trot. While Ruturaj Gaikwad has been spectacular, Ajinkya Rahane's brisk half-century in the last game will hold the franchise in good stead.

However, they will be sweating over Deepak Chahar's hamstring injury. As per reports, the fast bowler is likely to miss the remainder of the season. CSK will have to find alternative options to bowl with the new ball.

RR, on the other hand, have performed like a well-oiled machine this season. While Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson have led the batting, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal have spearheaded the bowling unit.

Chepauk is known for producing challenging wickets, which induces good competition between the bat and ball. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's CSK vs RR clash.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The RR opener is one of the most consistent run-scorers in the team. Yashasvi Jaiswal, however, often doesn't receive the recognition he deserves due to the presence of heavyweights like Jos Butter and Sanju Samson in the Royals setup.

The southpaw was on song in the last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), smashing a 31-ball 60, a knock laced with 11 boundaries and a six. He capitalized on the field restrictions to great effect, stitching together another brilliant opening partnership with Buttler.

Jaiswal has a strong all-round game and is good on both the front and back foot, making him a real contender to finish as the highest run-scorer in today's contest.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

The CSK opener has got off to a brilliant start to the IPL 2023 campaign, scoring 189 runs in three matches, including two half-centuries. He remained unbeaten on 40 off 36 balls in the last game against the Mumbai Indians.

Ruturaj Gaikwad likes the ball coming onto the bat and will relish batting against Trent Boult in the powerplay. Given the form he is in, expect the right-handed batter to score big on Wednesday.

#3 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has been the Rajasthan Royals' highest run-scorer so far in IPL 2023, amassing 152 runs in three games at a strike rate of over 180. The England international picked up exactly where he left off last year when he won the Orange Cap.

Buttler has looked good both in front and square off the wicket and will relish playing against CSK's bowling attack sans Deepak Chahar.

Buttler will look to continue his splendid run in the IPL as RR look to keep their winning run going in the tournament.

