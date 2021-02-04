5 Indian cricketers who got married in the last one year

Indian cricketers are among the top celebrities of the world now. Most of the stars of Indian cricket have a huge fan following on social media. Their weddings too have thus hit the headlines with fans keen to follow their every move.

Several Indian cricketers got married in lavish ceremonies over the past few years. Here's a look at five players who got hitched in the last one year.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is the primary leg-spinner of the current Indian cricket team. Chahal has made a name for himself with his brilliant performances in white-ball cricket. The Haryana-based player focused on chess in his early life before switching to leg-spin bowling.

The Mumbai Indians were the first franchise to sign Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL. While Chahal could not impress much at MI, he was quite successful playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2014. Chahal has been a consistent performer for RCB, and the franchise retained him for IPL 2021 recently.

Before IPL 2020, Yuzvendra Chahal confirmed his engagement with Dhanashree Verma. Dhanashree even traveled to the United Arab Emirates to surprise his beau during the league. After India's Australian tour, Chahal returned to India and got married on December 22.

#4 Hardik Pandya

One of the best all-rounders among Indian cricketers, Hardik Pandya delighted fans with the news of his engagement on January 1, 2020. Pandya posted a video of his ring ceremony with Serbian model Natasa Stankovic in Dubai. Soon, the couple returned to India, and Hardik made his comeback to the cricket field.

He was set to play for the Indian cricket team against South Africa. But the BCCI abandoned the series because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the lockdown period, Hardik married his lady love. The couple soon became parents to a baby boy named Agastya.

BCCI rested Hardik Pandya for the Test series against Australia. Pandya spent some quality time with his new-born son during the break.