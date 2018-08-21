5 Indian Players Who Should Be Playing World T20 Franchise Cricket

Year after year, T20 cricket just keeps getting bigger and bigger. A lot of people in the game have been worried about the rise of T20 cricket. It’s starting to take over the game. Soon Test cricket and ODI cricket will be a thing of the past they say. This ongoing series between India and England has shown that Test cricket is still alive and kicking. It’s shown that Test cricket played between two top nations can be an enthralling spectacle, full of twists and turns. You just don’t get that in any other format.

But the fact remains that T20 is still mightily poplar. The condensed version has reached new heights, mainly due to the IPL. The IPL just keeps getting bigger and better year after year, attracting the world’s top cricketing stars. Now, we’ve seen the rise of franchise T20 cricket, global domestic leagues that keep popping up all over the world. It’s little wonder why some players are shunning Test cricket and are putting all their focus into making it big in the shorter format. It’s wise in terms of earning potential.

Another great thing about the IPL is that it’s done wonders for world cricket relations. You have the best mixing with Indian talent. We’ve also seen a lot of great Indian players hit the big time because of the IPL. Some have gone on to represent their country. But it’s in the IPL and on the Indian domestic circuit where they made names for themselves.

But the BCCI want to keep these star players playing in India. Ever wondered why we don’t see top Indian T20 talent playing in the Big Bash, the CPL or one of the many other leagues around the world? Because the BCCI doesn’t allow them to do so. It’s about one-way traffic, the BCCI wanting to keep the IPL in a league of its own with top-tier Indian talent.

And due to the pay cheques being given to these players, they don’t really feel the need to go elsewhere anyway. But just imagine that they were allowed to play in these global leagues for a sec. Wouldn’t world cricket be all the better for it? Of course, those involved with the Indian team should keep national duties as being their priority. But what about those players on the fringes, or those the world only sees during the IPL?

Shouldn’t they be allowed to expand their horizons? Indian cricket will be all the better for it. Whether it ever happens or not and these restrictions are lifted, only time will tell. For the moment, we can dream, and think about what it’d be like if saw top Indian T20 cricketers playing T20 franchise cricket around the globe.

#5 Yusuf Pathan

CLT20 2012 Match 2 Group A - Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils

When he’s on song, Yusuf Pathan is one of the most destructive players in T20 cricket. He can win the game off his own bat in a matter of overs. Yusuf made a name for himself in the IPL with some destructive performances.

He’s singlehandedly won games for each of his franchises, Rajasthan Royals, KKR and most recently Sunrisers Hyderabad. Who can forget him taking one of the world’s best bowlers, Dale Steyn, to the cleaners?

He has played for India, but that was some time ago. At the age of 35, his career’s winding to a close. Perhaps he could close out his career playing in the world T20 leagues.

