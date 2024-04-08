5 instances in IPL 2024 when a player was dismissed immediately after hitting a six ft. Ishan Kishan

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is in its full swing, as the top players are competing against each other.

Over the last two weeks, there have been many occasions of the batter going overboard with their aggressive approach and getting dismissed after hitting a six. Let's take a look at five such occasions that have transpired in the ongoing season.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

In the IPL 2024 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the latter were off to an impressive start in a chase of 174. Although Ruturaj Gaikwad (15) was dismissed early, Rachin Ravindra (37) and Ajinkya Rahane were up to their task.

In the first ball of the 11th over, Rahane pulled a six towards the deep square-leg region off Cameron Green. In the following ball, he was caught near the boundary cushion for 27 off 19 balls. Then, the Super Kings went on to chase down the score in the 19th over.

#2 Faf du Plessis

RCB batted first against KKR in the 10th game of IPL 2024. In the second over bowled by Harshit Rana, Faf du Plessis played a clever scoop, which went for a six toward the third-man region.

However, Rana came back with a slower delivery, and Du Plessis (8), who was looking to be cheeky again, was caught at the short fine leg region by Mitchell Starc. In the end, KKR chased down the total of 182 in less than 17 overs.

#3 Rahul Tewatia

The 21st game saw the Lucknow Super Giants clashing against Gujarat Titans. Batting first, Lucknow posted 163 on the board. In response, the Titans started well but lost the plot after the powerplay.

In the final few overs, Rahul Tewatia (30) opted for an aggressive approach to lessen the losing deficit. In the second ball of the 19th over delivered by Yash Thakur, he slammed a six towards the deep mid-wicket region.

However, the southpaw could not pull off a maximum the following ball, as he was caught by Nicholas Pooran in the fine-leg area. The Gujarat-based franchise went on to lose the game by 33 runs.

#4 Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians clashed against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 7) at Wankhede Stadium. The home team got off to a superb start with their openers, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma.

Expand Tweet

The dismissals of Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav didn't deter the confidence of Kishan, as he was sensational with his hitting. The first ball of the 11th over by Axar Patel was a half-tracker and was sent to the deep mid-wicket area by Kishan.

Although the following ball was also a loose delivery, and the left-handed batter smashed it fiercely, Patel plucked a stunning catch to dismiss Kishan. In the end, MI secured their maiden victory of IPL 2024 by 29 runs.

#5 Ramandeep Singh

The most recent encounter between CSK and KKR witnessed Ramandeep Singh getting dismissed in the following ball after hitting a six off Maheesh Theekshana.

In the fourth ball of the 12th over, Ramandeep smashed a six towards the long-on region. However, Theekshana deceived the batter with a carrom ball and breached his defense to send him packing for 13 off 12.

In the end, CSK secured a seven-wicket victory over KKR.