5 instances that prove Rohit Sharma was all about timing

Very few batters in world cricket make batting look as pretty as Indian captain Rohit Sharma. He did not have the best of starts to his international career, but the talent was always there.

MS Dhoni's move to promote him to open the batting in limited-overs cricket was a turning point in his career and he has, since, gone on to become one of the best in the business against the white ball.

He has now managed to replicate this consistent form in Test cricket as well, where he takes guard against the new ball. The languid swing of the bat, the perfect timing, a sense of placement - these traits make Rohit a sight to behold when he is in ihs zone.

Here we take a look at 5 instances when Rohit Sharma's stroke-play was all about timing:

5.) A six over long-off against Nuwan Kulasekara

Rohit Sharma bossed Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens

Rohit Sharma was in his element against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on November 13, 2014. After a watchful start, he exploded and the Sri Lankan-bowling attack was smashed to all parts of the ground. He played a number of breath-taking shots, but one stroke was extraordinary.

Nuwan Kulasekara had the ball in his hand and it was a wide one, almost on the tram line outside off stump. Rohit kept shuffling and managed to simply whip the ball over wide long-off for a six. The timing on this stroke was incredible and it defined Rohit, the batter.

4.) A six over point off Hassan Ali

Rohit Sharma dominated Pakistan at the 2019 World Cup

Rohit Sharma was the standout batter in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and saved his best for Pakistan. After being asked to bat first, India piled up 336 in their first innings. Rohit smashed a 113-ball-140 and his strokeplay was a sight to behold.

When he was batting on 85, Hassan Ali delivered a wide ball short outside the off stump and Rohit got on to his toes and creamed the ball over deep point for a sumptuous six.

Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 – who did it better?

3.) Four off James Faulkner

Rohit was in his elements in Perth

India did not have the best of series against Australia in 2015-16. However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were excellent with the bat and scored the bulk of the runs.

Rohit was at his superb best in the first ODI in Perth. After a slightly watchful start, he opened his shoulders and put the Australian attack to the sword. He was belligerent in the middle overs and courtesy of his 171, India racked up 309 runs in their 50 overs.

One of the his better strokes came in the 31st over against James Faulkner. The second ball of the over was a slightly short ball on off stump as Rohit arched back and lifted it over the keeper for a brilliantly-timed boundary.

2.) Six off Tim Southee

Rohit Sharma held his nerve in the superover

This T20 went down to the final over of even the super over. New Zealand batted first in the super over and, courtesy of some smart batting by Kane Williamson, they piled up 17 runs in six balls.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walked out to bat. The first two balls did not yield any boundaries with just three runs coming off them. Rahul got a boundary through square leg on the third ball and took a single on the next.

It came down to Rohit Sharma, with India needing 10 runs off two balls. The fifth ball from Southee was smashed for a six over deep mid-wicket. However, the killer blow came off the final delivery.

Southee erred once again and it was another ball in the slot. Rohit held his shape and smoked the ball clean over long off to give India the match and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series.

1.) Four off James Anderson

Rohit notched up his first overseas hundred at the Oval

India took on England at the Oval where Rohit Sharma notched up his first Test ton in overseas conditions. The conditions were quite challenging for the batters and India were dismissed for 191 in their first innings.

England responded with 290 in their first dig and the pressure was on the Indian batters to bring the visitors back into the contest. This is where Rohit Sharma finally found his bearing as a Test opener in overseas conditions. He was disciplined, very watchful and looked determined to make a mark.

In between, there were a number of pleasing strokes and none better than the drive he played off James Anderson on the final ball of the 17th over. It was a length ball, slightly on the fuller side, as Rohit offered the full face of the bat and drove it past Anderson. Courtesy this ton, India gave England a target of 368 runs and won the match by 157 runs.

