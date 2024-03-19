5 interesting facts about Luke Wood, MI's newest signing of IPL 2024 

After already having a couple of players who are not already hundred percent fit, the Mumbai Indians (MI) dealt another blow as Jason Behrendorff suffered an injury which has ruled him out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

While batting in the nets in Perth, Behrendorff fractured his left fibula after a ball hit above his left ankle. This has made the Australian unavailable for the upcoming tournament.

For Behrendorff's replacement, Mumbai has roped in another left-arm pacer in Luke Wood for his base price of ₹50 lakhs. Having featured across 140 T20 games, Wood has taken a total of 147 wickets at an economy rate of 8.45. He has even represented his national side England in five T20Is and a couple of one-day internationals.

As Luke Wood gears up to join the five-time champions, here are five interesting facts about the Englishman.

#5 Has played across various T20 leagues around the globe

Trent Rockets Men v Northern Superchargers Men - The Hundred

Luke Wood has a wealth of experience under his belt and is a proper globetrotter when it comes to playing across different franchise cricket competitions. In fact, Wood has ticked off most of those leagues around the world.

He has played in the Big Bash League (BBL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL) International T20 League (ILT20), and T20 Blast tournaments.

Apart from this, he has played all the three editions of the Men's Hundred competition, while also ending up as the runners-up with Deccan Gladiators at the Abu Dhabi T10 league last year.

#4 Has bowled some incredible deliveries throughout his career

Lancashire Lightning v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast Quarter Final 3

Similar to other skilful left-arm pacers, Luke Wood is another menacing commodity, who likes to trouble the opposition batters with his dangerous angle and seam movement. The 28-year-old has a thundering yorker up his repertoire and can even bowl bouncers at quick pace.

He has often bowled some outstanding deliveries, leaving both the batters and spectators stunned. Various of his dismissals are going viral of social media after Wood's signing up with the Mumbai Indians.

During last year's T20 Blast, Wood dished out an incredible inswinging yorker to Alex Hales, whose off-stump went cartwheeling behind him. You can watch that wicket below.

In one of the games against the PSL 2024 champions Islamabad United, Wood bowled a brilliant outswinger to sent back Azam Khan.

#3 Has been the most successful pacer against top-order batters this year

Luke Wood for Desert Vipers in ILT20

With Behrendorff missing out, MI desperately need a bowler who can operate inside the first six overs. That's where Wood will provide a much-needed aid to the side.

The Yorkshire-born has been quite effecting, especially against the top-order batters. In fact, he is the highest wicket-taking pacer against top-order batters (1-4) so far this year in T20s.

Across 18 innings, Wood has taken 16 wickets at an incredible average of just above 21 and at an economy rate of near eight runs per over. The second on the list is David Willey with 15 wickets in 21 innings.

#2 He won the POTM award on his T20I debut vs Pakistan

Pakistan v England - 1st IT20

Luke Wood, who firstly appeared for England during the T20I series against Pakistan in 2022, had a T20I debut to remember.

The tall pacer bowled a great spell of 3/24 and dismissed the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah. His economical spell saw him earn the Man of the Match (MOTM) award as well, thus becoming the first-ever Englishman to receive the honor on T20I debut.

#1 He was the highest wicket-taker for his franchise in the recent PSL 2024

Luke Wood with his Peshawar Zalmi teammates

Luke Wood will enter the IPL 2024 in a superb form. He played the recently concluded PSL 2024 and ended the campaign as the highest wicket-taker for his franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

Wood played under the leadership of Babar Azam and bagged 12 wickets at an average of 29.08 and at an economy rate of 8.24 across 11 outings. His great performances with the ball helped Peshawar Zalmi to finish second on the PSL 2024 points table.