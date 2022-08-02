5 KL Rahul sneakers that you must see

Team India batter KL Rahul is elegance personified on the cricket field, especially with the willow in hand. While he has a wide array of strokes in the book, it is his stylish execution that has often caught the eye of fans and critics alike. Unfortunately, the 30-year-old, who was recovering after a surgery, recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Apart from exquisite batting, Rahul is also known as a style icon. His choice of sneakers to complement his changing looks has often grabbed eyeballs. In an interview with GQ India a couple of years back, the cricketer opened up on his love for unique footwear. He said:

“My sneakers have actually taken over my wardrobe, and honestly, I love shopping for new pairs as there is always something new and cool to wear. If I were to put a number on my collection, I’d say I have 50-60 pairs right now.”

On that note, let’s take a look at five Rahul sneakers that are proof of his versatile choices.

#1 Fierce and colorful

Rahul seems to have a fascination for colorful footwear. Here, we can see him in his radiant avatar with a pair of shoes that seem to be breathing fire! There are matching socks to boot. The cricketer shared a couple of pictures of the vibrant sneakers with an equally interesting caption, which read: “Hall of flames”.

#2 Soothing in white

Rahul can look classy even while keeping it simple with his sneakers. Here, he is seen wearing humble white shoes and pulled up socks, just like any common man would do. But he retains the style quotient with his hunter green sweat-shorts, chains and finger rings. A mix of the good boy and bad boy look, if we may call it so!

#3 Bright is right for KL

In this post, the 30-year-old is spotted with multicolored shoes and neon socks. Rahul always makes an attempt to match his sneakers with the rest of his outfit. Here, he is seen with weathered gray sweatshirt and sweatpants and well-coordinated cap to complete the look. The batter shared a couple of pictures from this avatar on his official social media handle and wrote:

“What keeps you more occupied?”

In one image, he is seen glued to his mobile phone while in the second he can be spotted enjoying a beverage.

#4 How to rock the casual look

Looking stylish without trying all that hard is also an art in itself. And Rahul has aced the casual look more than once. In this grab, he looks at ease in a pair of sports shoes. He combines it with blue jeans and a white t-shirt, all while looking in a seemingly meditative state.

#5 And finally, one for the cricket field

On the field, apart from his sublime strokeplay, KL is also known for his “shut out the noise” celebrations. After reaching a hundred, he closes both his ears with his hands and shuts his eyes as well.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul wearing two different colour shoes, white one for preparing for Test matches. KL Rahul wearing two different colour shoes, white one for preparing for Test matches. 👀 https://t.co/LTJgtNWKBf

He has often made a style statement on the field as well. During India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21, Rahul was donning the keeping gloves. In one of the matches, he came out wearing shoes with two different colors - blue in one leg and white in the other.

During IPL 2022 as well, the batter grabbed eyeballs with his footwear. He was seen wearing off-beat orange color shoes. In one of the games against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain lost his shoe midway while going for a run. His opening partner Quinton de Kock returned the footwear back to his skipper.

Apart from his sneakers, the LSG leader made news for his batting as well, smashing 616 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38. He struck two hundreds and four fifties during the competition.

