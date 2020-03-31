5 lowest scores by Chennai Super Kings in IPL history

5 of the lowest scores posted by the Chennai Super Kings in IPL history.

One of these 5 occasions was a final. Needless to say, CSK lost all 5 matches.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL and have been the epitome of consistency in a competition where being consistent is a difficult proposition, to say the least. Led by MS Dhoni, the franchise has been built around stalwarts like himself, Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo.

The entire franchise is built around a proper structure, right from the hierarchy to the recruitment of the players, with head coach Stephen Fleming being an integral part of the functioning of the team. CSK are 3-time winners in the IPL, having won the tournament in 2010, 2011, and 2018 respectively.

However, it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the team. Over the years, there has been a big drop in performances on occasions. That being said, let us look at the five lowest scores recorded by the Chennai-based team in the history of the IPL.

# 5: 112 vs Mumbai Indians (2012)

MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings capitulated to a mere 112 during their clash against the Mumbai Indians in 2012. Despite possessing the likes of Faf du Plessis , Suresh Raina, and Albie Morkel, CSK could not find an answer to the brilliant performance of the Mumbai bowling unit on the night.

Batting first, Suresh Raina (36 runs) was the highest scorer in the CSK innings before being dismissed by Pragyan Ojha. Thereafter a flurry of quick wickets saw the team collapse from 75 for the loss of two wickets to 95 for 6 before two late wickets by Lasith Malinga bowled out CSK for 112.

Mumbai chased down the modest target with over three overs to spare.

# 4: 110/8 vs Delhi Daredevils (2012)

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils

Electing to field first after winning the toss proved to be a smart move by the Delhi Daredevils captain Virender Sehwag in this 2012 meeting against CSK.

A smart bit of fielding saw CSK opener Murali Vijay dismissed off the very first ball of the innings and Delhi never looked back. With wickets fell at regular intervals, Dwayne Bravo top-scored with 22, as Morne Morkel, the pick of the Delhi bowlers, restricted CSK to a seemingly underwhelming total of 112/8.

In reply, Delhi chased down the target with eight wickets and more than six overs remaining as Kevin Pietersen and Virender Sehwag took their team home with respective innings of 43* and 33.

# 3: 109 vs Mumbai Indians (2019)

CSK were without MS Dhoni for this fixture

In this meeting with Mumbai Indians in 2019, Suresh Raina skippered CSK in the absence of regular captain MS Dhoni. The stand-in captain won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Despite possessing the likes of Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock, and Kieron Pollard amidst their ranks, Mumbai Indians were restricted to a score of 155 as Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets for CSK.

Needing nearly eight runs an over to win, the CSK failed to get going. Opener Murali Vijay apart, no other player in the top six managed to score in double digits. The opener tried to keep the chase going before being dismissed for 38.

Darren Bravo and Mitchell Santner provided some late resistance but CSK were eventually bowled out for 109. Lasith Malinga, for the umpteenth time, was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, with four wickets, as CSK fell short by 46 runs.

# 2: 109 vs Rajasthan Royal (2008)

Suresh Raina has been a pillar of consistency for the CSK franchise

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were the two most consistent teams in the competition during the first year of the IPL in 2008. The Royals had CSK's number all season long and it was to be no different in the final as Shane Warne's men lifted the coveted title in its inaugural edition.

After captain Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first, Sohail Tanvir ran through the CSK batting line-up, picking up six wickets, as only Albie Morkel and Suresh Raina managing to put up a semblance of a fight, with the former scoring 42.

Leading the way with an unbeaten innings of 35, Graeme Smith shepherded the Royals home with 8 wickets and more than 5 overs to spare, as CSK's eventual total of 109 proved far from adequate in the final scheme of things.

# 1: 79 vs Mumbai Indians (2013)

Mumbai Indians won their maiden IPL title in 2013

In this meeting between CSK and Mumbai Indians in 2013, it was a tale of world-class bowling from both sides and an abysmal performance from the batting lineup of the Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians, batting first, were restricted to 139 for the loss of five wickets as Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets, which included the prized scalps of Sachin Tendulkar and Kieron Pollard.

Needing 140 runs to win, the Chennai batting line-up failed to live up to the occasion and the chase never got going. Mumbai's leading pacer Mitchell Johnson ran through the CSK lineup picking up three wickets in his quota of four overs.

Michael Hussey was the top scorer with 22 as Rohit Sharma's men condemned CSK (79 all out) to their lowest total in IPL history. Both the teams would meet again in the final where Mumbai would go on to beat MS Dhoni and co. to win their first-ever IPL title.