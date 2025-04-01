5 LSG players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in PBKS ft. Nicholas Pooran 

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in its second week and we have witnessed some high-intensity clashes with a good mix of high-scoring and relatively low-scoring encounters. After nine days of intense action, it will be the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) who will square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 13th match of the competition.

LSG began their campaign with a morale-shattering defeat as Ashutosh Sharma clinched victory for the Delhi Capitals from the jaws of defeat. However, they bounced back like champions in the second game, storming past the explosive SunRisers Hyderabad with an exceptional all-round performance.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings have only played a single game so far in the competition and defeated the Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring encounter. Shreyas Iyer, the newly appointed PBKS skipper, led from the front with an astonishing 97, laying the platform for an 11-run win.

Both teams will be eager to continue their winning momentum and register their second victory of the tournament. The current LSG squad has five players who earlier represented the Punjab Kings. With the match slated to commence in a few hours, let us have a look at five LSG players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in PBKS.

#5 Shardul Thakur

Shardul wasn't initially picked in the IPL mega auction and was signed in as a replacement by LSG for the injured Mohsin Khan. He has been in tremendous wicket-taking form, bagging six wickets in the two matches LSG has played so far.

Shardul is a utility player who can chip in with crucial runs lower down the order. He will look to continue his good form as the tournament progresses.

Currently part of LSG, Shardul started his IPL career with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2015 before being snapped up by the Rising Pune Super Giants in 2017.

#4 Ravi Bishnoi

Bishnoi is a wicket-taking option for LSG. Source: Getty

Bishnoi has become an integral member of the Lucknow Super Giants with his sheer knack of picking up wickets at crucial junctures of the game. He will look to have a breakthrough season for LSG in order to make a comeback in the national team.

Bishnoi came into the limelight with his incredible performance in the 2020 U-19 World Cup and was subsequently bought by the Punjab Kings ahead of the 2020 IPL season. He made an immediate impact, bagging 12 wickets in his opening season. The leg spinner was snapped up by LSG ahead of their IPL debut in 2022.

#3 Aiden Markram

Markram has established himself as one of the mainstays for South Africa across all three formats of the game. He has become a permanent feature for LSG in the IPL. He hasn't quite started the 2025 season on a positive note, but given his class and temperament, a big knock might just be around the corner.

Markram was signed in as a replacement for Dawid Malan ahead of the 2021 IPL season by the Punjab Kings. He couldn't make a significant impact in the tournament, scoring just 146 runs, and was subsequently released by the franchise. He was then snapped up by the SunRisers Hyderabad and played for the franchise between 2022-2024.

#2 David Miller

Miller was part of the Gujarat Titans from 2022-2024. Source: Getty

One of the most brutal finishers in the modern game, David Miller, was once a hot property for the Punjab Kings. He is one of the most explosive batters going around and will look to make a massive impact for his new franchise in the ongoing season of the IPL.

Miller was part of the PBKS squad from 2012 to 2019 and became an integral feature of their playing XI. He made a name for himself in PBKS colors, scoring a staggering 1974 runs for the franchise at a strike rate of 139.40. He made his mark in IPL with an astonishing 38-ball century against RCB in 2013.

#1 Nicholas Pooran

Pooran is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and has already announced his arrival in IPL 2025. He has amassed 145 runs in two matches in the ongoing IPL and will look to continue his scintillating form against his previous franchise in the 13th encounter.

Pooran played for PBKS from 2019-2021 but didn't have the numbers to show for the talent he possessed. He showed glimpses of his talent but lacked consistency. He scored just 606 runs for the franchise at an underwhelming average of 22.44.

