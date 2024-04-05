5 major controversies at Hyderabad Cricket Association in recent times

In the last few years, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has been involved in major controversies, which have shocked the cricket fraternity.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game on April 5, the former HCA chief Mohammed Azharuddin bashed the association for unhygienic toilets and unorganized drinking water facilities. He also slammed HCA for alleged blackmarketing of SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings game tickets.

On that note, let's take a look at the five controversies surrounding the HCA in recent times:

5 major controversies at Hyderabad Cricket Association

1) Power Outage in IPL 2024

Ahead of the SRH vs CSK game at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) cut the power supply of the stadium due to unpaid dues of over ₹1.6 crore.

The power supply was cut, while the players were practicing in the stadium. Nevertheless, the training sessions continued as generators provided backup for the floodlights.

After the local court instructed HCA to pay their dues in installments, the electricity board restored the power supply in the stadium.

2) Criminal case against Mohammed Azharuddin for alleged misappropriation of HCA funds

In October 2023, Uppal Police of Rachakonda Commissionerate registered an FIR against former HCA chief Mohammed Azharuddin and other officials, for siphoning HCA funds. It all took place, while the association favored certain vendors to acquire gym equipment, cricket balls, fire extinguishers, and also bucket seats over the period of March 2020 to February 2023.

After HCA CEO Suneel Kante Bose lodged a complaint, a forensic audit by a private firm found Azharuddin and other office bears of a scamming the association to the tune of INR 3.85 crore.

3) Ambati Rayudu alleges corruption in HCA

In November 2019, Ambati Rayudu decided to take a break from the Ranji Trophy, due to corruption prevailing in the HCA. Interestingly, the right-handed batter led Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but opted out of the first-class tournament due to irregularities in selections.

Rayudu alleged that his hands were tied before selecting the XI for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. According to him, rich and influential children were preferred by the HCA, which hindered the team's performance.

4) Hyderabad Police filed an FIR against HCA for stampede

On September 22, 2022, Hyderabad Police filed an FIR against HCA for the chaos outside the Secunderabad Gymkhana ground. As per Deccan Chronicle, around 30,000 cricket fans were in line for 3,000 tickets for the T20I game between India and Australia, scheduled for September 25, 2022. The interest from the public was palpable, as the last international game in the city took place in December 2019.

The then HCA chief, Azharuddin didn't respond to the allegations of blackmarketing, and also didn't disclose the number of complementary tickets being distributed.

5) HCA suspends women's cricket head coach for drinking alcohol

Earlier this year, the Hyderabad Cricket Association suspended women's cricket team coach, Vidyut Jaisimha for consuming alcohol in the team bus. In their letter to the association's President. The women cricketers accused Jaisimha of inappropriate behavior.

With sufficient video evidence and serious allegations by cricketers, Jaisimha was immediately directed to not be involved in cricket-related activities.