5 MI players who later joined CSK in IPL history ft. Dewald Brevis

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been arch-rivals in the Indian Premier League. The two teams have won a total of 10 trophies in the 17 seasons of IPL played so far.

Ad

They have competed in several nail-biting thrillers over the years, and fans have even labeled their battles as the 'El Clasico' of the IPL. It goes without saying that the players who play for MI and CSK have an enormous fan following.

Both teams have existed since 2008, and there have been quite a few common players in the two teams over the years. Here's a list of five such players who first played for MI and then joined CSK.

Ad

Trending

#1 Former MI player Dewald Brevis has joined CSK in 2025

Dewald Brevis is popularly known as 'Baby AB' because he is a destructive batter from South Africa just like AB de Villiers. When he initially registered for the mega auction 2022, quite a few IPL fans expected de Villiers' former franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru to go for Brevis. However, MI ended up signing him.

Ad

Brevis remained a part of MI from 2022 to 2024, scoring 230 runs in 10 matches. He also dismissed Virat Kohli LBW in what proved to be his only wicket in the Mumbai Indians jersey.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The South African youngster remained unsold at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. On April 18, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings announced that they have signed Brevis as a replacement for their uncapped pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who has been ruled out of the season due to an injury.

#2 Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh was the first player to captain the Mumbai Indians in an IPL match. The veteran off-spinner played a pivotal role in MI's championship wins in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Hence, it was surprising to see Mumbai releasing him ahead of the 2018 mega auction.

Ad

Chennai Super Kings roped in Harbhajan at the auction, and he played two seasons for them, winning the trophy in 2018. Harbhajan is one of the few players to have won the championship with both Mumbai and Chennai.

#3 Ambati Rayudu

Another retired Indian cricketer to feature on the list is Ambati Rayudu. The right-handed batter started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians and won the titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017 with the franchise.

Ad

Like Harbhajan, Rayudu moved to Chennai in 2018. While Harbhajan retired in 2021, Rayudu remained active till 2023 and won three championships as a part of the CSK team.

#4 Dwayne Bravo

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo played for the Mumbai Indians until the 2010 season. Bravo even captained the Mumbai-based franchise in one game of the league.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2011, CSK snapped him up at the auction, and he lifted the trophy with the team in 2011, 2018 and 2021. The half-century Bravo smashed in CSK's return match of IPL 2018 against MI at the Wankhede Stadium will always stay fresh in the minds of both teams' fans.

#5 Ashish Nehra

Current Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra also started his IPL career as a Mumbai Indians player in 2008. Nehra scalped 12 wickets in the 14 matches he played for the Mumbai team.

After stints with Pune Warriors and Delhi Daredevils, Nehra got a deal from the Chennai Super Kings in 2014. The veteran pacer revived his career by taking 30 wickets in just 20 games for CSK across 2014 and 2015 seasons. He even made a comeback to the Indian team during that phase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More