5 New Zealand cricketers who have not tasted success in the IPL

The Kiwis have been an integral part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception. Brendon McCullum lit up the first-ever game in IPL history by scoring a brilliant unbeaten 158 and tasted considerable success in the IPL until he called it a day after the 2018 season.

Other New Zealand players like Daniel Vettori, Corey Anderson, Kane Willamson, Ross Taylor, Mitchell McClenaghan, to name a few, have contributed to the successes of their respective IPL franchises.

On the other hand, there have been a few players who have tasted success for New Zealand at the international level but have failed to impress in the IPL. Here, we take a look at 5 such cricketers:

#1. Martin Guptill:

Martin Guptill averages 22.5 in IPL cricket

The Kiwi opener has an incredible record in white-ball cricket. In 88 T20 internationals, the right-handed opener has scored 2536 runs in 85 innings at an average of 32.51 and an incredible strike-rate of 134.61. Guptill is one of the most feared openers in T20 international cricket and a very dangerous batsman in the power-play overs. He has 2 T20 international centuries and 15 half-centuries to his credit.

However, Martin Guptill has not been able to replicate his performances on the IPL stage. In 13 IPL innings, Guptill has scored just 270 runs at a moderate average of 22.5 and has just 1 half-century to his credit. His record in the IPL is quite disappointing, considering the success he has tasted in international cricket.

Guptill was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise before the 2020 IPL auctions and remains unsold in the auctions.

#2. Colin Munro:

Colin Munro has 3 T20 international centuries to his credit.

Colin Munro has an exceptional record for New Zealand in T20 internationals. He has 3 T20 centuries and 11 half-centuries to his credit and is one of the most consistent performers in T20 internationals.

The left-handed opener averages 31.35 in 62 T20 innings and has an astounding strike-rate of 156.44 and is an extremely dangerous batsman.

Just like his opening partner Guptill, Munro also has tasted success in IPL cricket. In 12 IPL innings, the left-hander has scored just 177 runs at a dismal average of 14.75. Munro's highest score in IPL cricket is 40.

Munro remained unsold in the 2020 IPL auctions, which is a surprise considering his record at the international level.

#3. Jacob Oram:

Jacob Oram did not taste success in IPL cricket.

Jacob Oram was a vital part of the New-Zealand ODI team for more than a decade from 2001 to 2012. He was a steady performer for the Kiwis and a genuine all-rounder, especially in ODI cricket.

Oram played 36 T20 internationals and in 30 innings, he scored 474 runs at a strike rate of 139.82 which included 2 half-centuries. He also has 19 T20 international wickets to his credit.

Oram, however, did not taste much success in the IPL. As a part of the Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians squads, he played only 18 IPL matches, and in 12 innings, he could score only 106 runs at a dismal average of 13.25 and a strike-rate of 98.15. He picked up only 9 IPL wickets at an average of 38.78.

Oram is one of those players who had a decent record at the international level but could not replicate those performances in the IPL. He remained unsold in the 2014 IPL auctions.

#4. Scott Styris:

Styris played only 12 IPL matches.

Scott Styris was acquired by the Deccan Chargers in the 2008 IPL auctions. Thereafter he was acquired by Chennai Super Kings in 2011 and was released from the said franchise after the 2012 IPL season.

Styris has a disappointing IPL record. In 10 IPL innings, the right-handed batsman could score only 131 runs at an average of 18.71 and strike rate of 98.50. His highest score in IPL cricket was 36. Styris picked up 8 IPL wickets at an average of 34.50.

Scott Styris was an integral part of the Kiwi middle-order for a decade in the 2000s. He averaged 32.49 in 161 ODI innings and scored 4 centuries and 28 half-centuries in the said format. Styris was a handy all-rounder and picked up 137 ODI wickets too.

Despite this, he played only 31 T20 internationals in which he scored 578 runs and picked up 18 wickets at an average of 19.39.

Styris like his team-mate Jacob Oram did not taste much success in the IPL.

#5. Stephen Fleming:

Fleming played for CSK in the year 2008.

The former Kiwi captain is considered one of the best modern-day skippers. With 7172 Test runs and 8037 ODI runs to his credit, Stephen Fleming was one of the star performers for his team.

Fleming represented the Chennai Super Kings in the year 2008 and in 10 matches, he could score only 196 runs. He averaged just 21.78 in the same season, which was disappointing considering his caliber.

Felaming was appointed the coach of the Chennai Super Kings in 2009 and the results were immediate with the franchise winning IPL titles in 2010 and 2011.

Fleming is one of the most successful coaches in IPL cricket but could not set the IPL stage on fire with his batting performances as a player.