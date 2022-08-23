5 noble causes Rohit Sharma has supported

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is currently one of the biggest names in world cricket. Having made his international debut back in 2007, he has represented India in 45 Tests, 223 ODIs and 132 T20Is, scoring 16,000 international runs across formats. Along with Virat Kohli, he has been a key component in the Indian batting line-up over the last decade, especially in white-ball cricket.

Hitman has numerous records to his name, the most prominent being that he is the only batter in ODI history with three double hundreds. The stylish batter has also notched up the most number of centuries in a single edition of a 50-over World Cup - five in 2019. That apart, he recently became the first captain to lead a team to victory in 14 consecutive T20Is.

Keeping aside his cricketing achievements, the prolific opener has also been part of a number of social causes over the years.

In this feature, we look at five noble initiatives the cricketer has been a part of.

#1 His pursuit to help end plastic waste

Earlier this month, Hitman collaborated with German multinational sportswear giant Adidas to launch a limited sustainable apparel collection. Through the partnership, the batter hopes to play a role in helping end plastic waste.

Speaking at the launch, the Indian captain said:

"Marine pollution is one of the biggest challenges mankind faces today. Oceans are key to our survival and it is a world like no other and must be protected. Ending plastic waste is a priority for us both, and this collection is a result of unparalleled commitment and effort towards saving the oceans.”

#2 Batting for sterilization of cats and dogs

Back in 2015, Rohit joined the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to support the sterilization of homeless cats and dogs. He even starred in a PETA campaign to promote the cause.

Sharing his views, the cricketer told PETA:.

“Sterilization is important because I feel that if we can stop (the homeless-animal crisis), there will be control of population among the street dogs.”

Before joining the sterilization campaign, he had also shot an ad for PETA, in which he criticized elephant abuse in circuses.

#3 Joining anti-poaching campaign in Kenya

In September 2015, Rohit joined an anti-poaching campaign alongside Hollywood actors Matt Le Blanc and Salma Hayek to save Africa's wild animals. It was revealed that would be involved in taking care of the last surviving northern white rhinoceros of the rare species.

On his decision to join the campaign, the cricketer had said back then:

"I have been a member of PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) and when I was informed about the cause, I thought it is my duty to join the anti-poaching drive. That's what got me to Nairobi. I was fascinated to have a look at Sudan (Northern White Rhino) and the sniffer dogs, who catch hold of the poachers.”

#4 Rhino conservation - A cause dear to Hitman’s heart

The Hitman has promoted rhino conservation during the IPL as well. Pic: Twitter

Rhino conservation is something Rohit has constantly lent his support to over the years. On World Rhino Day in 2018, the Indian batter was announced as WWF-India’s Rhino Ambassador.

Sharing his thoughts on the cause, Rohit had said back then:

“My love for rhinos sparked when I first heard about Sudan, the last male northern white African rhino who passed away thus leading to the inevitable extinction of the entire species and that broke my heart.

"As the world and I mourned for my fallen friend Sudan, I researched the best way for me to help prevent something like this happening and the best way I know how is to create awareness. After getting in touch with WWF I learnt that 82% of the world’s rhinos reside in India,” he had added.

In 2019, he launched the 'Rohit4Rhinos' campaign, in partnership with WWF India and Animal Planet. The aim of the initiative was to increase awareness over the need to conserve the greater one-horned rhinoceros or the Indian rhino.

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. (1/2) Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. (1/2) https://t.co/fM22VolbYq

During an IPL 2021 match, he also wore shoes that highlighted an endangered Rhino species to promote the cause of saving the animal.

#5 Rohit donated ₹80 lakh for fight against COVID-19

Rohit donated ₹80 lakh to play his part in helping the country fight COVID-19 during the pandemic. The cricketer donated ₹45 lakh and ₹25 lakh to the PM and CM’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra), respectively.

He also gave ₹5 lakh to the ‘Zomato Feeding India’ campaign, which helped families affected by the lockdown, and ₹5 lakh to those aiding the welfare of stray dogs.

Apart from Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Ajinkya Rahane were among the other Indian cricketers who donated for COVID-19 relief.

